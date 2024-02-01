One Punch Man Chapter 201: Potential Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The excitement among fans is palpable as the anticipation for One Punch Man Chapter 201 continues to build after the defeat of the Heavenly Ninja Party. The Great One has made a dramatic entrance and set the stage for an intense two-on-one battle. As fans eagerly await the upcoming chapter, let's delve into the expected release date, where to read it, and what thrilling developments may unfold in the plot.

Release date and where to read

One Punch Man Chapter 201 will likely be released on Thursday, February 8, 2024, following the manga's biweekly schedule. However, given the unpredictable nature of the manga's release, there's a slight chance of a delay until February 29, 2024. Fans need not fret, though, as any changes to the release schedule will likely be communicated by Yusuke Murata through his X account, @NEBU_KURO. Keeping an eye on his updates will provide timely information for enthusiasts.

The chapter will first be available in Japanese on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website at midnight on the said release date in Japan. International fans may need to exercise patience as fan translations may take some time to surface online. VIZ Media offers official translations, usually released approximately a week after the original Japanese version. These can be accessed through the Shonen Jump mobile application or VIZ Media's website.

Advertisement

What to expect next?

Unlike initially anticipated, where Blast and Saitama would take on this powerful adversary, The Great One's unexpected appearance in the forest caught Sonic and Flash off guard. As we look ahead to One Punch Man Chapter 201, there will likely be an intense showdown between Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, Flashy Flash, and the formidable ninja village founder, The Great One.

Meanwhile, Blast and Saitama may learn of The Great One's location, prompting them to join the battle. With the stakes higher than ever, the upcoming chapter promises thrilling developments and unexpected twists, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

One Punch Man Chapter 200 recap

Recapping One Punch Chapter 200, titled Blessed, Flashy Flash, takes center stage as he spares the Heavenly Ninja Party members and reveals the dark truth about the ninja village and its creation. The Tennins offer themselves to The Great One, leading to his ominous appearance.

Advertisement

The sphere that soon formed using the Tennins’ blood and entrails after their sacrifice made for a rather grotesque entrance for The Great One. The chapter makes way for the impending clash between Speed-o’-Sonic, Flashy Flash, and The Great One.

As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await the battle that is to come in One Punch Man Chapter 201. For more updates on the journey of Saitama and his allies in the world of One Punch Man, stay on Pinkvilla.