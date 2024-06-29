Oshi No Ko Chapter 154: Aqua To Reveal Ai’s True Feelings; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Hikaru and Aqua have begun having a heart-to-heart conversation for the first time, and as additional information on Hikaru’s past with Ai is revealed, fans can only wait for the next chapter to release to find out more. Don’t miss Oshi No Ko Chapter 154 as it releases, and keep reading to get the release date and other details about the chapter.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 154: Release date and where to read

Oshi no Ko Chapter 154 is scheduled to hit digital shelves on July 4, 2024, at 12 am JST. International fans can expect the chapter to drop on Wednesday, July 3, around 3 pm GMT / 8 am PT / 11 am ET, though exact timing may vary based on time zones and upload speed.

The hard copy of the chapter will be released in Weekly Young Jump 2024 #31. Additionally, Oshi No Ko Chapter 154 will be exclusively available for reading on Shueisha's MANGAPlus platform, accessible through its website and mobile app.

Expected plot of Oshi No Ko Chapter 154

In Oshi No Ko Chapter 154, fans can expect a brief continuation of Hikaru’s flashback before we see Aqua confront Hikaru with his interpretation of the movie and its portrayal of events. Aqua will likely argue that the film's depiction contains core truths that Hikaru refuses to acknowledge while also revealing the ‘lie’ that Ai had been telling Hikaru.

This hidden truth about Ai's feelings and intentions in the 15-Year-Lie movie will likely challenge Hikaru's perception of his relationship with Ai, forcing him to confront the reality of his actions and their consequences on Aqua and those around him in Oshi No Ko Chapter 154.

Oshi No Ko Chapter 153 recap

Oshi No Ko Chapter 153, titled Fiction, Aqua confronts his father, Hikaru, revealing his collected evidence and restating his desire for revenge. Hikaru responds with surprising calmness, complimenting Aqua's efforts and the movie's accuracy and performance.

However, he dismisses the film as mere fiction, filled with fabrications and exaggerations while concealing ‘inconvenient’ truths. This prompts Aqua to question Hikaru's reasoning. Hikaru explains that the movie portrays his relationship with Ai as mutual and appropriate for their age, but this depiction is far from reality.

Their relationship was one-sided; Ai never loved him but could not reject him either. Hikaru, unable to accept being dumped, killed Ai out of spite. Their love affair was unremarkable and ordinary. Hikaru acknowledges that he will face severe social repercussions, fulfilling Aqua's wish for revenge in Oshi No Ko Chapter 153.

He accepts this outcome if it aligns with Ai's wishes. Hikaru thanks Aqua for the conversation and moves toward the door. Before Hikaru leaves, Aqua asks if he truly knows Ai's wishes and the lie referred to in the movie, saying that the film is not fiction.

Hikaru's memories flood back to Airi Himekawa and Seijuro Uehara's funeral in Oshi No Ko Chapter 153, where Kindaichi told him to shoulder their burdens and live on. These words seemed to haunt young Hikaru, and he sought Ai's help.

At this point in time, he believed everyone only wanted him for his looks and that he had to offer his body to be loved. Ai's acceptance and love gave him the strength to carry this burden. Oshi No Ko Chapter 153 ends as Hikaru’s entire worldview suddenly shatters as Ai tells him they should stop seeing each other.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.