Oshi no Ko Live-Action Movie and TV Series Unveils New Trailer Ahead of Release

A live-action adaptation of Oshi no Ko is set to premiere later this year, offering both a TV series and a feature film. Following the success of Oshi no Ko Season 2, which ended earlier this summer, the beloved franchise is branching out with new live-action projects that will provide a fresh take on the original manga.

What Is The Plot About?

The live-action adaptation will follow the same general story as the anime and manga. Oshi no Ko delves into the world of entertainment and idol culture through the eyes of characters like Aqua, Ruby, and Ai Hoshino. Fans can expect the same intense drama, emotional depth, and exploration of the dark sides of fame as portrayed in the original series.

The recently released trailer gave viewers a first glimpse of the key characters in this adaptation, teasing emotional moments and drama that will unfold throughout the TV series and movie.

Cast and Staff

The live-action adaptation features a star-studded cast, with:

Nagisa Saito as Ruby

Asuka Saito as Ai Hoshino

Kaito Sakurai as Aqua

Nanoka Hara as Kana Arima

Mizuki Kayashima as Akane Kurokawa

ano as Memcho

Other notable cast members include Kotaro Yoshida as Ichigo Saito, Mari Hamada as Miyako Saito, and Nobuaki Kaneko as Taishi Gotanda.

The series and film are directed by Hana Matsumoto and Smith, with Ayako Kitagawa writing the scripts. The music for the projects is composed by fox capture plan.

Release Details

The live-action Oshi no Ko TV series is set to premiere globally on Prime Video on November 28, 2024. The feature film will debut in theaters across Japan on December 20, 2024. It’s not yet confirmed whether the movie will be released internationally, but fans are hopeful for an eventual global release.

Given the success of other recent live-action anime adaptations, expectations are high for Oshi no Ko. The new trailer has generated excitement among fans, who are eager to see how the story and its beloved characters will translate to a live-action format. With a strong cast and production team, the live-action projects are shaping up to be a highly anticipated part of the franchise’s growing legacy.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

