Ragna Crimson Episode 13: Part 2 announced for 2024 release date; all we know so far

For all the fans thinking that Episode 12 will be the last of Ragna Crimson, the anime has come out with the latest update. Ragna Crimson Episode 13 which officially commences the second cour or part of the season, has finally been announced with a release date. Here is what we know about the official announcement so far.

Ragna Crimson Episode 13: Part 2 announced for 2024

The official website for the television adaptation of Daiki Kobayashi's manga has announced that the anime's second cours (quarter of a year) is set to premiere on January 13. The reveal includes a captivating key visual for the upcoming episodes and also introduces saji as the artist behind the opening theme song for this part of the series.

The second cours is scheduled to debut in Japan on January 13, 2024 at 25:00 JST on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels, effectively airing on January 14 at 1:00 a.m. JST. Following its initial broadcast, the show will continue its run on MBS. Additionally, eager viewers in Japan can catch an early streaming release on January 13, 2024 at 24:00 JST, available on the d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai streaming services, as reported by Anime News Network.

More about Ragna Crimson anime

For those craving more insights into the series, a special program titled "Zettai Kyōsha e no Michi" (The Path to Becoming the Absolute Strongest) is scheduled to air in Japan on December 23, 2023. This special will feature the anime's cast alongside saji, the artist responsible for the second cours' opening theme song. Directed by Ken Takahashi and produced by SILVER LINK., the anime has been making waves since its initial premiere on September 30, 2023.

The first episode, which ran for an hour, marked the beginning of a captivating journey filled with dragon hunters, silver weapons, and a unique partnership between Ragna and the young prodigy Leonica. Deco Akao, known for works such as "Amanchu!" and "Noragami," is overseeing the series scripts, while Shinpei Aoki takes charge of character design. The first cours' opening theme, "ROAR," was performed by the talented band ulma sound junction.

As the anticipation builds, a special treat awaits fans on December 23, as they can delve into the behind-the-scenes magic with the "Zettai Kyōsha e no Michi" program, offering a glimpse into the making of the series and the artistic vision behind its music. With Sentai Filmworks securing the license for the series and Square Enix Manga & Books publishing the manga in English, "Ragna Crimson" continues to captivate audiences with its intense narrative and stunning visuals.

As the anime enters its second cours, fans can expect more thrilling adventures in the world of dragon hunters and their relentless pursuit of bounties. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

