What Is Billie Eilish's New Song Chihiro About? Meaning of Lyrics Explored Amid Hit Me Hard And Soft Album Release

Billie Eilish is a huge Anime fan. She has admitted to having cultivated inspiration from her favorite anime to create her trademark soulful music in past interviews. Her creative collab with Takashi Murakami is proof of her acute interest in the study of Japanese culture. And it shows in her art whether it is merch or a song like Chihiro.

Hit Me Hard And Soft is Billie's third studio album followed by the record-breaking albums When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Happier Than Ever. She chose not to drop singles this time and instead released the entire album for a more comprehensive storytelling experience. Chihiro is the third track of her latest album, parts of which had unfortunately leaked prior to release.

What is Billie Eilish's new song Chihiro about? Lyrics Meaning Explained

Billie had previously reposted an edited video on TikTok that layered a Chihiro snippet over a Spirited Away clip thus confirming the fan theories behind her inspiration for the track.

The Ocean Eyes singer mourns the end of a friendship or situationship that's laden with pain and confusion in Track 3 of Hit Me Hard And Soft. The opening verse of which goes:

To take my love away

When I come back around, will I know what to say?

Said you won't forget my name

Not today, not tomorrow

Kind of strange

Feeling sorrow

I got change (Yeah)

You could borrow (Borrow)

When I come back around, will I know what to say?

Not today, maybe tomorrow



The chorus of the song further makes it more evident for fans of anime that it is indeed inspired by Spirited Away. "Open up the door, can you open up the door?" sings Billie.



In an interview, the Oscar-winning singer stated her love for Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away, especially the character of the water dragon who disguises as a boy, Haku. Fans also note a semblance to the theme of water in Billie's new album.

Everything you need to know about Chihiro in Billie Eilish's new album

Chihiro Ogino is the protagonist of the Academy award winning 2001 Studio Ghibli film, Spirited Away. In this famous Hayao Miyazaki movie, the 10-year-old girl happens to get stuck in a spirit realm. The spirt world is kami which is a part of Shinto folktales. She is trying her hardest to get her and her family out of there. She opens a door at her workplace which is a bathhouse for a notorious spirit who disrupts the apple cart further.



Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard And Soft flaunts a novella of ten tracks expanding over 43 minutes. The songs include, Skinny, Lunch, Chihiro, Birds of a Feather, Wildflower, The Greates, L'Amour De Ma Vie, The Diner, Bittersuite, and Blue.

