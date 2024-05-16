Crunchyroll Invites You To Tune In To The Hindi, Tamil, And Telugu Dub Premieres Of Mashle Magic And Muscles, Dr.Stone, Haikyuu, Bluelock And More This Summer!

Crunchyroll, a famous anime streaming site that came up in 2006, has recently come out with the premiere dates for Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Dr.Stone, and more in the Indian regional languages of Hindi, Telegu and Tamil! Get the dates and more here.

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES Season 1

When: May 17, 2024 at 09:00 am IST (Full Batch)

Dubs: Tamil & Telugu

Where: Crunchyroll

About MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

In a world steeped in magic and wielded effortlessly by all, lies a dense, shadowy forest. Within it, Mash Burnedead is singularly focused on honing his physique. Residing in a world where magic means everything, Mash harbors a secret — he cannot use magic. His aspirations were simple: to lead a tranquil existence with his family. However, his peaceful life is shattered when assailants target him, and a chain of events lead to his enrollment in Magic School. Determined to transcend his limitations, Mash sets his sights on becoming a "Divine Visionary," the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles prevail against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? Thus unfolds an unconventional magical saga, where sheer muscular might crushes any spell! eclipses arcane incantations!

Dr.Stone Season 1

When: May 29, 2024 at 10:30 am IST (Batch - 1 to 12 Episodes)

June 26, 2024 at 10:30 am IST (Batch - 13 to 24 Episodes)

Dubs: Hindi, Tamil & Telugu

Where: Crunchyroll

About Dr.Stone

Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing... Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!

Log Horizon Season 2

When: June 4, 2024 at 09:30 am IST (Weekly launch)

Dubs: Hindi

Where: Crunchyroll

About Log Horizon

One day, while playing the online game Elder Tales, 30,000 players suddenly find themselves trapped in another world. There, eight-year veteran gamer Shiroe also gets left behind. The trapped players are still alive, but they remain in combat with the monsters. The players don't understand what has happened to them, and they flee to Akiba, the largest city in Tokyo, where they are thrown into chaos. Once proud of his loner lifestyle, Shiroe forms a guild called Log Horizon with his old friend Naotsugu, female assassin Akatsuki and others.

Haikyuu Season 1

When: June 6, 2024 at 09:30 am IST (Batch - 1 to 12 Episodes)

Dubs: Hindi, Tamil & Telugu

Where: Crunchyroll

About Haikyuu

Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately, the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.

Blue Lock Season 1

When: June 12, 2024 at 10:30 am IST (Full Batch - Part 1)

Dubs: Hindi, Tamil & Telugu

Where: Crunchyroll

About Blue Lock Season 1

Japan’s desire for World Cup glory leads the Japanese Football Association to launch a new rigorous training program to find the national team’s next striker. Three hundred high school players are pitted against each other for the position, but only one will come out on top. Who among them will be the striker to usher in a new era of Japanese soccer?

TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy Season 1

When: June 19, 2024 at 11:30 pm IST (Full Batch)

Dubs: Hindi, Tamil & Telugu

Where: Crunchyroll

About TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy

Makoto Misumi was just an average teenager who suddenly was summoned to another world as a "hero." But the goddess of this world called him ugly and took his hero status away from him, then sent him to the ends of the world. He meets dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarves, and many other non-human races in the wastelands. Makoto manages to show promise in the use of magic and fighting, which he wouldn't have been able to do in his former world. He has numerous encounters, but will he be able to survive this new world? A fantasy where a guy who gods and humanity had abandoned tries to reset his life in this new world is about to begin!

Radiant Season 2

When: June 26, 2024 at 12:00 pm IST (Full Batch)

Dubs: Tamil & Telugu

Where: Crunchyroll

About Radiant

Seth dreams of being a great sorcerer. He wants to be powerful and defeat the Némésis, monsters that come down from the sky. But his eagerness constantly gets him into trouble. He can’t seem to avoid angering the villagers and even his guardian, Alma. One day, an enormous Némésis really attacks the village! Determined to save the world, Seth embarks on a journey in search for the “Radiant,” the legendary lair of the Némésis. Making new friends, fighting tough enemies, and confronting hardships, Seth’s adventure begins!

