Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 2: Release Date, Streaming Details, What To Expect, And More

Delve into the captivating tale of a sorcerer's rebirth as Lloyd, the seventh Prince of the Kingdom of Saloum. While he does lack the expected bloodline behaviors, his fervent love for magic remains. With his memories intact and newfound magical lineage, Lloyd embarks on a journey to master the arcane arts. With the demon Grimoire in tow, the little Prince sets out to find more magic. Find out what happens next in Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 2, and keep reading to find out the release date and more.

Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 2: Release date and streaming details

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 2 is set to premiere on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 11 p.m. JST. This translates to a daytime release on Monday, April 8, 2024, for most countries around the globe. However, release times may vary by region. In Japan, the episode will air on TV Tokyo, BS NTV, and AT-X. International audiences can enjoy the episode on Crunchyroll, available approximately 30 minutes after its Japanese airing.

Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 2

Titled I Encountered an Adventurer, Reincarnated As The 7th Prince, Episode 2 will likely follow Lloyd as he continues to learn magic at an astonishing rate, as well as master his sword skills. We will likely see more of the demon, Grimoire, as well, as he ‘pretends’ to be Lloyd’s familiar.

As the episode title suggests, Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 2 may see Lloyd venture outside the castle for the first time and meet an adventurer. He may learn more magic from this new character or fight them the way he did with Grimoire.

Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 1 recap

Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 1 was titled 'I Reincarnated as the Seventh Prince' and introduced Lloyd de Saloum, the reincarnated mage who was once a commoner who loved magic. The premiere episode of Reincarnated As The 7th Prince unfolds with the tragic defeat of a commoner mage by noble elites, highlighting the stark class divide. The commoner, possessing an eccentric love for magic, marvels at the nobles' power.

We're then introduced to Lloyd, the protagonist, who is reincarnated as the 7th prince and has displayed extraordinary magical abilities since infancy. Despite his royal status, Lloyd prefers books over toys, intriguing his caretakers and soldiers alike. After a time skip, we see Lloyd as a mischievous little boy passionate about magic. After getting away from his maids, he heads to the palace library, where he encounters Sylvia, a skilled swordswoman.

As he is under her tutelage, they duel, where Lloyd cheats using his magical prowess but faces defeat in a training duel. Sylvia recognizes Lloyd's unique talent for double-casting magic, unaware of his greater abilities. Meanwhile, Lloyd's inquisitive nature and love for magic lead him to the forbidden library, where he encounters a demon named Grimoire. Grimoire attempts to deceive Lloyd into freeing him in exchange for gold, but Lloyd's innate wisdom sees through the demon's ruse.

Instead, Lloyd frees Grimoire for a chance to learn ancient magic. Lloyd challenges Grimoire, effortlessly defending against his attacks and even restoring the library with his magic. Frightened by Lloyd's power, Grimoire pretends to pledge loyalty as his familiar, hoping to take possession of him, though Lloyd's vast mana reserves make it impossible. Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 1 concludes with Lloyd and Grimoire departing the library.

