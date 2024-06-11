Sakamoto Days Chapter 170: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of the Sakamoto Days manga saw Nagumo, Shin, and Sakamoto embark on a quest for a birthday cake for Hana, only to have an unexpected encounter with Shishiba and the new order members Torres and Tanabata. Fans can only excitedly await Sakamoto Days Chapter 170 for answers as to what happens next, so keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 170: release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 170 is slated for release in Japan on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 12 am JST. International readers can expect it on Sunday, June 16. Keep in mind that the exact release time can differ based on the upload speed and individual time zones. Fans eager to read the latest chapter can access it online through Shueisha’s official platforms, such as Viz Media's website, the MANGAPlus website and app, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot of Sakamoto Days Chapter 170

In Sakamoto Days Chapter 170, fans can expect to see the results of Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Shin encountering the newly introduced Order members, Torres and Tanabata. With their disguises potentially compromised, the trio will likely have to navigate a delicate situation to avoid detection while protecting Hana and the others.

Fans can expect some intense stare-downs as the two groups attempt to figure out their next moves. Additionally, Sakamoto Days Chapter 170 may explore more about the motivations and backgrounds of Torres and Tanabata. We should see their true skills and personalities revealed if they end up clashing against Sakamoto’s group.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 169 recap

Titled A New Mission, Sakamoto Days Chapter 169 picks up with Oki sharing his mission with Shishiba, Osaragi, and Kamihate. Shishiba expresses doubts about the mission's difficulty, but Oki reassures him by revealing he has recruited two new members into the Order. The group heads to a pachinko parlor to meet these recruits.

Inside the parlor, Oki introduces Torres, who is playing a slot machine. Torres confirms his desire to join the Order, driven by his immense debt of 60.2 billion yen to the JAA. Shishiba, unimpressed, tries to leave, but Torres requests a loan of twenty million yen. In response, Shishiba strikes Torres with a hammer, only for the claw end to chip away, thereby confirming Torres’s competency.

Outside, Osaragi is captivated by a man playing a guitar. This man, offended by Osaragi’s comment on his ‘sad’ music, plays a tune that makes Osaragi faint. Oki introduces this musician, Tanabata, who is an assassin inspired by his kills. Kamihate is irked by Tanabata’s actions in Sakamoto Days Chapter 169.

Osaragi instead grabs Tanabata’s collar and demands respect as a senior member of the Order. The group, now joined by Torres, receives their mission briefing from Oki: to exterminate Sakamoto, Nagumo, and X. They set off in search of their targets. At Granny Miya’s, Sakamoto remembers it’s Hana’s birthday and insists on delivering a cake to her himself.

Ignoring Granny Miya’s warnings, Sakamoto, Shin, and Nagumo disguise themselves and head to the Ikoraizaka Shopping Arcade. They notice JAA members but manage to avoid detection in Sakamoto Days Chapter 169. Nagumo mentions their disguise will last for 30 minutes.

After buying the cake, Nagumo convinces Sakamoto to visit the arcade to win a stuffed animal for Hana. While there, Shin bumps into Shishiba and instantly recognizes him as a member of the Order. Sakamoto and Nagumo telepathically instruct Shin not to react, but Sakamoto Days Chapter 169 concludes as Torres makes eye contact with a disguised Sakamoto, seemingly noticing the disguise.

