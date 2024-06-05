Sakamoto Days Chapter 169: New Bounty Out On Sakamoto, Uzuki and Nagumo; Release Date, Expected Plot And More

Sakamoto Days has finally ended the explosive Assassin Exhibition of the Century Arc, and now, a fresh new arc has begun. Sakamoto now faces unfamiliar challenges as a new Order member arrives with the intent to restore ‘order.’

With Sakamoto Days Chapter 169 just around the corner with more, don’t miss how this character becomes a pivotal figure in the next arc. Fans can anticipate a deepening storyline as Sakamoto navigates these new threats, so keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 169: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days Chapter 169 is scheduled for release in Japan on Monday, June 9, 2024, at 12 am JST. International readers can anticipate its availability on Sunday, June 8, although the precise timing may vary according to their time zones.

For fans who wish to read Sakamoto Days Chapter 169, the manga will be accessible online via Shueisha’s official platforms, including Viz Media's official website, the MANGAPlus website and app, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot of Sakamoto Days Chapter 169

In Sakamoto Days Chapter 169, Wutang's fears about Uzuki adopting Takamura's personality will likely come to the forefront. With Uzuki's current whereabouts and activities unknown, especially after suffering such significant losses in the last battle, Sakamoto and the party will have to remain on alert.

Meanwhile, Oki's fixation on targeting Sakamoto and Nagumo suggests an imminent clash in Sakamoto Days Chapter 169, and the chapter will likely see more about Oki's skills and abilities revealed. With Uzuki's dangerous new persona and Oki's looming threat, the chapter promises to be an action-packed new addition.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 recap

In Sakamoto Days Chapter 168, titled Museum Closed, the chapter opens with Sakamoto observing the newly created Takamura-Uzuki from a distance. Behind him, Nagumo collapses, prompting Sakamoto to check his vitals and ascertain that neither of them is in any condition to continue fighting.

Realizing the danger, Sakamoto decides to retreat while reflecting on Uzuki's transformation into a new Takamura personality based on his final movements. As Sakamoto stumbles along, he sees Shin and Kashima running towards him. Relieved to see Shin is alright, Sakamoto finally succumbs to his injuries and blacks out.

A week later, Sakamoto wakes up to the sound of Lu Shaotang and Shin discussing what food to give him. He discovers from Granny Miya that Shin had brought him there after the museum incident in Sakamoto Days Chapter 168. Shin recounts the harrowing escape: he was struggling to drag both Sakamoto and Nagumo out when Osaragi, holding Amane by the back of his shirt, and Amane, desperately trying to escape, crashed through a wall in front of them.

Seba then appeared, assisting in their safe evacuation. Other parties at the museum also managed to evacuate to various places, including the JCC. Shin informs Sakamoto that the JAA is now actively searching for him. Back at Sakamoto’s store, Aoi and Hana nonchalantly refuse to disclose Sakamoto's whereabouts to JAA assassins.

Aoi is relieved to receive a message from Shin that Sakamoto has woken up. Meanwhile, a special news program on STV Assassin News reports that Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Uzuki have been designated as special Class-A extermination targets in Sakamoto Days Chapter 168, identified as the principal culprits behind the Okutabi Art Museum attack, with damages exceeding 20 billion yen.

Lu Wutang, seated quietly in a corner, prompts Sakamoto to recount what happened at the museum, and with X. Sakamoto reveals that Uzuki killed Takamura. Lu Wutang questions how Uzuki could have been strong enough to kill Takamura, to which Granny Miya expresses her amazement.

Sakamoto explains that Uzuki adopted a new personality, becoming Takamura-Uzuki to deliver the killing blow. Lu Wutang hypothesizes that Uzuki's self-preservation instincts under extreme stress created the Takamura persona, effectively making this ‘Takamura’ an ally of the Uzuki group in Sakamoto Days Chapter 168.

The scene then shifts to an open courtyard where Shishiba and Osaragi meet with Oki. Oki expresses his disappointment in Shishiba and Osaragi for being a minute late and for the disarray within the Order and the JAA during his overseas assignment. Sakamoto Days Chapter 168 concludes as Oki takes responsibility for the current chaos and declares his intention to correct it in the name of the Order.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on whether or not Sakamoto and his party survive the Order in the Sakamoto Days manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

