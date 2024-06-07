Sakamoto Days Chapter 169 Spoilers Out: Two New Order Members Revealed; Details Inside

Uzuki has quickly disappeared after killing Takamura, and Sakamoto and Nagumo have retired to the hospital to recover. In the meantime, the JAA has put out new bounties on them, and the Order Member Oki has gathered Shishiba and Osaragi to assassinate Sakamoto, Nagumo and Uzuki.

With so many exciting plot developments in the previous chapter, the Sakamoto Days Chapter 169 spoilers have not disappointed. Keep reading to find out more about the spoilers and what happens next.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 169 spoilers

According to the Sakamoto Days Chapter 169 spoilers out online, the chapter continues where the previous chapter left off, as Shishiba and Osaragi meet up with Oki. Shishiba says that the three wanted by the JAA are not ordinary people. He explains that Sakamoto Taro is a legendary assassin, Nagumo Yoichi is a master of disguise, and Uzuki Kei is the worst terrorist in JAA’s history.

Oki expresses his doubts about the abilities of the two of them and states that he has already scouted two members to join the Order. Oki leads, and the two of them head to a store named ‘Pachinko & Slot Kirameki.’ As they are about to enter, Osaragi notices a street artist singing and playing guitar.

She gets distracted by the music and decides to stay outside to enjoy it, while Shishiba enters the store thinking this was strange in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 169 spoilers. Inside, Oki introduces Shishiba to Torres, an old man playing at the slot machine. Torres complains he has been playing all day but only achieved a ‘good’ score once.

Shishiba sees Torres as nothing more than a gambling addict. Oki then asks him about joining the Order, and it is revealed that Torres owes the Assassin Group 60.2 billion yen, thereby leaving him no choice. Shishiba says he can’t keep up with this and attempts to leave, but Torres stops him and asks for 20 million yen. Annoyed, Shishiba attacks Torres with a hammer.

However, the hammer's nail head shatters before it can touch Torres in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 169 spoilers. Torres explains he works for profit but living to kill costs a lot of money, leading to increasing debts. Oki asks Shishiba's opinion on letting Torres join Order, and Shishiba agrees. As they leave, they see Osaragi still enthralled by the street artist's guitar.

She praises him and says she can feel the sadness of the artist through the song. Suddenly, the artist plays a guitar riff that causes Osaragi to collapse. It is then revealed that the man is named Tanabata, and was the second member Oki wanted to introduce. Oki says that Tanabata is a professional musician who was inspired by murder to compose. Shishiba wonders what he did to Osaragi.

Surprisingly, Osaragi quickly gets up and grabs Tanabata's shirt, demanding an apology. After introducing the two new members, Oki announces the mission for the five. They were to eliminate Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Uzuki. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 169 spoilers then shift to the clinic, where Sakamoto is enjoying ramen.

Shin is massaging Granny Miya's shoulders when Sakamoto asks what day it is. They remember it's Hana's birthday (September 26). Sakamoto wants to buy a cake and give it to his daughter himself, as he wants to hear her thank him. Granny Miya reminds him that Sakamoto shouldn't go out given the current situation.

Nagumo suggests disguising themselves and going together, as he is currently unemployed. He then takes 30 minutes to disguise the three of them before they leave. Sakamoto is disguised as Aoi, Shin is turned into a teenager with messy hair and glasses, and Nagumo becomes a fat man with a harmless face in the Sakamoto Days Chapter 169 spoilers.

Even with so many assassins prowling about, the trio manages to pass by everyone. After buying the cake, Nagumo wants to stay longer to get a stuffed toy for Hana as well. Shin is against the idea, but Sakamoto happily agrees.

The trio happens to be in the same vicinity as the Order group, and Shishiba accidentally bumps into Shin's shoulder. The Order members fail to recognize the three in disguise. The Sakamoto Days Chapter 169 spoilers conclude as Torres seems to notice something when he looks into Sakamoto's eyes in Aoi's form.

