Sasaki And Peeps Episode 11: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

As the second to last episode of Season 1, Sasaki and Peeps Episode 11 is poised to lay the groundwork for the finale. As Futari Shizuka finds herself in trouble, our unlikely heroes, Sasaki and Pii-chan, will come to the rescue. Learn more about the episode’s release date, streaming details, expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode here.

Sasaki and Peeps Episode 11: release date and streaming details

Sasaki and Peeps Episode 11 will premiere on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 9 PM JST on various local TV networks in Japan such as Sun TV, TOKYO MX, and BS NTV. For international viewers, Crunchyroll will stream the episode shortly after its Japanese broadcast. Please keep in mind that the exact release times will vary according to your time zone.

Expected plot of Sasaki and Peeps Episode 11

In Sasaki and Peeps Episode 11, Sasaki and Pii-chan are likely to respond to Futari Shizuka’s urgent call for help, as teased in the after-credit scene of the previous episode. Given Shizuka's status as a Psychic and the potential threat posed by the return of the Magical Pink, the upcoming episode may revolve around their efforts to protect Shizuka from possible danger.

As the penultimate episode, it is likely that Sasaki and Peeps Episode 11 will set the stage for the finale of Season 1, possibly featuring intense confrontations and revelations regarding the true nature of the threats facing Shizuka and the wider world.

Sasaki and Peeps Episode 10 recap

Sasaki and Peeps Episode 10 is titled Worth and Dignity. Sasaki and Count Muller engage in renegotiations to secure Marc's freedom with the assistance of Count Dietrich and the second prince of Herz Kingdom, Adonis. Despite Dietrich's stringent demands, Sasaki agrees to the terms in a bid to liberate Marc. Dietrich, perplexed by Sasaki's unexpected compliance, witnesses Sasaki's unwavering determination to safeguard the kingdom, prompting him to consent to Marc's release.

Meanwhile, Joseph Kepler, the founder of Kepler Trading Company from the Republic of Lunge, makes an entrance in Herz. He promptly settles all the promissory notes and bonds held by Dietrich and Herman, effectively relieving them of their debt burdens and eliminating their leverage over Sasaki. With their financial constraints lifted, Marc is finally liberated from captivity. Following his release in Sasaki and Peeps Episode 10, Marc engages in a discussion with Kepler regarding the future of Marc Trading Company, setting the stage for potential new developments in Herz's economic landscape.

