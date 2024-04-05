Shadows House Manga: No New Chapter For a Month; Hiatus Explained

In the 18th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine this week, the makers brought in an important piece of news for the fans. It was revealed that the manga would not be coming back with new chapters for quite some time. As mentioned, the break is going to be extended for a period of one month. Here is all you need to know about the hiatus.

Shadows House Manga: Hiatus Explained

As mentioned in the update, the hiatus, spanning a month, has been attributed to the creative duo behind the manga, so-ma-to, who are diverting their artistic works towards providing illustrations for a local art exhibit.

More About Shadows House

As per the synopsis on ANN, Shadow House delves into the world of the Shadow family. This family is known to be a group of noble beings residing within the depths of a murky mansion. The concept gets interesting when we find out that aristocrats are devoid of discernible features.

Thus, all the members of the family have to rely on living dolls to represent them in the world. The story primarily revolves around Kate and Emilico, a mistress and servant duo. Their everyday hassle and anecdotes make up for the rest of the story of the manga. It will be interesting to see what the newer chapters bring to the table in the coming months.

As of the time of writing, the return date of the manga has not been revealed in the public domain. Thus, we will be sure to update this section with more intel as it comes. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more on this.

