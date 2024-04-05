Shadows House Manga: No New Chapter For a Month; Hiatus Explained

The makers of Shadows House Manga revealed this week that the manga would not be coming with new chapters anytime soon. Here is what the reason behind this idea is. READ.

By Anushka Solanki
Published on Apr 05, 2024  |  11:31 PM IST |  246
Image Via Amazon
Shadows House Manga [Image Via Amazon]

In the 18th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine this week, the makers brought in an important piece of news for the fans. It was revealed that the manga would not be coming back with new chapters for quite some time. As mentioned, the break is going to be extended for a period of one month. Here is all you need to know about the hiatus. 

Shadows House Manga: Hiatus Explained

As mentioned in the update, the hiatus, spanning a month, has been attributed to the creative duo behind the manga, so-ma-to, who are diverting their artistic works towards providing illustrations for a local art exhibit.

More About Shadows House

As per the synopsis on ANN, Shadow House delves into the world of the Shadow family. This family is known to be a group of noble beings residing within the depths of a murky mansion. The concept gets interesting when we find out that aristocrats are devoid of discernible features.

Thus, all the members of the family have to rely on living dolls to represent them in the world. The story primarily revolves around Kate and Emilico, a mistress and servant duo. Their everyday hassle and anecdotes make up for the rest of the story of the manga. It will be interesting to see what the newer chapters bring to the table in the coming months.

Related Stories

Sengoku Youko Part 2: Release Window Confirmed; Cast, Staff & More to Know
entertainment
Sengoku Youko Part 2: Release Window Confirmed; Cast, Staff & More to Know
A Few Moments of Cheers Anime Movie: New Trailer OUT; Release Date, Cast, Staff & More
entertainment
A Few Moments of Cheers Anime Movie: New Trailer OUT; Release Date, Cast, Staff & More

As of the time of writing, the return date of the manga has not been revealed in the public domain. Thus, we will be sure to update this section with more intel as it comes. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more on this.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Season 2: Renewed? All We Know So Far

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Anushka Solanki
Anushka Solanki
Content Writer
Twitter Linkedin

Anushka is a passionate and creative individual whose love for storytelling knows no bounds. A voracious reader from a

...

Credits: Anime News Network
Advertisement

Latest Articles