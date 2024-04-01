Blue Lock Season 2: Renewed? All We Know So Far

Blue Lock Episode Nagi is the spin-off that is in line for this week. Fans are super excited to catch up with the series and also see the second season come to life. With Blue Lock Season 2 being one of the most anticipated sequels of recent times, here is all you need to know about this installment. From release window predictions to the expected plot, read on to get all the details of the series.

Blue Lock Season 2: Is It Renewed?

With the ending of the first season, Blue Lock Season 2 was officially confirmed. Following the success of the first season, which aired from October 2022 to March 2023, the creators wasted no time in announcing the renewal. The announcement came alongside the reveal of a spin-off movie titled Blue Lock Episode Nagi.

Is There Enough Source Material?

To the relief of the fans, there is ample content available from the manga. The first season covered approximately 11 volumes (roughly 90 chapters) of the manga, which began serialization in 2018. With a total of 24 volumes currently available, there is plenty of material for the creators to draw from for the second season.

If you are looking for where to start reading the manga after the first season, then here is where you can begin. After completing Blue Lock Season 1, you can start reading the manga from Chapter 95 to continue the story. Fans can access Blue Lock manga from various sources like Amazon Kindle, Bookwalker, Google Play, Kobo, MyAnimeList, and Barnes & Noble Nook since it's not licensed by Shueisha.

What To Expect From Season 2?

In Blue Lock Season 2, the story delves deeper into the competitive world of soccer as the core players progress to the Third Selection. Here, they face the daunting challenge of forming a team of eleven to confront Japan’s national Under 20 team. As tensions rise and rivalries intensify, the players must navigate through fierce competition and personal struggles to prove themselves on the field.

Meanwhile, the emergence of Ego's grand plans adds a new layer of intrigue, culminating in a thrilling international tournament that puts their abilities to the ultimate test. With high stakes and adrenaline-fueled matches, Season 2 promises an action-packed journey filled with twists, turns, and unforgettable moments on the road to soccer glory.

How Popular Is Blue Lock manga and anime?

Blue Lock has experienced significant popularity both as a manga and an anime series. The manga has been well-received by readers and is a best-seller, with over 10.1 million copies sold in 2023 alone.

Furthermore, Blue Lock has earned favorable ratings, including an IMDb rating of 8.2/10 for its first season. This positive reception reflects the quality and appeal of the series, contributing to its growing fan following and anticipation for future installments.

About Blue Lock Episode Nagi

In addition to the renewal of Blue Lock for season 2, fans can also look forward to the release of a spin-off movie titled Blue Lock: Episode Nagi. The movie shifts the focus from protagonist Yoichi Isagi to his teammate Nagi Seishiro, offering a new perspective on the events of the series. Episode Nagi promises to delve into Nagi's character and showcase his journey through the Blue Lock program.

Release Predictions

While an official release date for Blue Lock season 2 has yet to be announced, fans can expect it to premiere sometime after the release of Episode Nagi. Given the typical production timelines for anime series, it is likely that season 2 will not air before autumn 2024. However, eager viewers can pass the time by revisiting the first season or catching up on the manga to stay immersed in the world of Blue Lock until the highly anticipated second season arrives.

