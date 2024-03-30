Should Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Have Season 2? Here's What We Think

The conclusion of season one of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End on March 22, 2024, has sparked fervent discussions within the anime community regarding the possibility of a second season. Produced by Madhouse, the series captivated audiences with its poetic storytelling and enchanting music, prompting calls for a sequel.

As an esteemed animation studio, Madhouse adeptly translated the work of Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe onto the screen, enchanting audiences with sublime animation that vividly brought the manga's iconic moments and characters to life. Despite no official confirmation from Madhouse or the series' creators, there are compelling reasons why a second season is warranted.

Source material abundance: a strong foundation for season 2

Firstly, the anime boasts a wealth of source material, ensuring ample content for another season. The inaugural season adeptly covered the First Class Mage Exam arc up to Chapter 60, leaving a wealth of material yet to be explored, including the Continued Northern Travels arc and The Golden Land Arc. With the manga boasting 127 chapters in total, there remains an extensive reservoir of content available for adaptation.

Given the surplus of source material, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 would not suffer from any scarcity in narrative depth. A hypothetical sequel, if announced, could effortlessly accommodate a two-cour format akin to its predecessor while still retaining a surplus of chapters for adaptation.

The call for a sequel: global popularity and studio revitalization

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime’s popularity is spread worldwide, evidenced by its impressive rating on MyAnimeList. This can be seen as Frieren: Beyond Journey's End eclipsed even titles like Full Metal Alchemist to claim the pinnacle of MyAnimeList's Top Anime section, with an impressive 9.3 out of 10 rating. This resounding popularity emphasises the potential for an expanded fanbase should a second season be green-lit.

Moreover, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has reinvigorated Madhouse as a leading animation studio, with its stunning animation and sound production elevating the anime adaptation beyond the confines of its source material. Considering the fundamental role the series has played in Madhouse's resurgence, it stands to reason that the studio may be inclined to extend this success with a subsequent season. However, such speculation remains conjectural at this point, as no official confirmation regarding the series' renewal has been made.

Nevertheless, the enthusiastic desire within the anime community to witness the continuation of Frieren's journey is overwhelmingly positive. A prospective return to her enchanting quest to Ende, the land where souls find rest, would undoubtedly be a welcome delight for fans eager to re-engage with her captivating tale.

