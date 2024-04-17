Laid-Back Camp Season 3: Complete Release Schedule, Where to Watch & More
Laid-Back Camp Season 3 has already begun airing episodes on a weekly basis. Here is the complete release schedule for the third season. READ.
The Spring 2024 slate has brought some of the most-awaited shows to the limelight. One such addition to the stage is Laid-Back Camp Season 3. With the series releasing the first two episodes in April, the hype for the remaining is high. For the fans who are yet to catch up with the series, here is the complete release schedule of the upcoming episodes along with dates and their respective time.
Laid-Back Camp Season 3: Complete Release Schedule
The third season of Laid-Back Camp is listed for 12 episodes, two of which have already come out. Along with this, the show is set to air in the timeline between April to June. Here is a complete release schedule for the series:
- Episode 1 - April 4, 2024 - 7 AM PDT | 3 PM BST | 7:30 PM IST [out now]
- Episode 2 - April 11, 2024 - 7 AM PDT | 3 PM BST | 7:30 PM IST [out now]
- Episode 3 - April 18, 2024 - 7 AM PDT | 3 PM BST | 7:30 PM IST
- Episode 4 - April 25, 2024 - 7 AM PDT | 3 PM BST | 7:30 PM IST
- Episode 5 - May 2, 2024 - 7 AM PDT | 3 PM BST | 7:30 PM IST
- Episode 6 - May 9, 2024 - 7 AM PDT | 3 PM BST | 7:30 PM IST
- Episode 7 - May 16, 2024 - 7 AM PDT | 3 PM BST | 7:30 PM IST
- Episode 8 - May 23, 2024 - 7 AM PDT | 3 PM BST | 7:30 PM IST
- Episode 9 - May 30, 2024 - 7 AM PDT | 3 PM BST | 7:30 PM IST
- Episode 10 - June 6, 2024 - 7 AM PDT | 3 PM BST | 7:30 PM IST
- Episode 11 - June 13, 2024 - 7 AM PDT | 3 PM BST | 7:30 PM IST
- Episode 12 - June 20, 2024 - 7 AM PDT | 3 PM BST | 7:30 PM IST
Laid-Back Camp Season 3: What to Expect?
The third season is bound to continue from the storylines left off from Season 2. Starting with Chapter 56 from the manga, the plotlines of Oi River Trip are expected to play out in Season 3. It was also foreshadowed in the trailer of the season that the leads are working around the use of an alcohol stove and also cooking sausages.
Along with this, the usual adventure and action will continue much like the first two seasons. At last, all relevant updates will be added to this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel like this.
