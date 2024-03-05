Solo Leveling Episode 9: Another Dungeon Mishap Awaits; Release Date, Expected Plot And More

The Solo Leveling anime has consistently offered a fresh perspective on the series with its addition of anime-original scenes, which have enriched the storyline and character development. Episode 8 introduced a number of these scenes, adding depth to the series and setting the stage for Sung Jin-Woo's next raid with his old group. Solo Leveling Episode 9 is set to follow suit. Find out more about the episode's release, streaming details, expected plot, and a recap of Episode 8 here.

Release date and streaming details

Solo Leveling Episode 9 is set to premiere on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan on channels like Tokyo MX and others. International viewers can catch the episode on Crunchyroll and other platforms at 7 am PT on Saturday, March 9. The episode will follow the series' regular release schedule without any known delays.

Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode in North America and Europe approximately one hour after its original broadcast. In India, viewers can watch the episode via Crunchyroll, while Medialink has acquired broadcasting rights in China.

Solo Leveling Episode 9 expected plot

Titled You've Been Hiding Your Skills, Solo Leveling Episode 9 will likely continue with the current C-Rank Dungeon raid featuring the reunited members of the Cartenon Temple Double-Dungeon incident, accompanied by the convict Hunters and Kang Tae-shik. The Korean Hunters Association's Surveillance Team member will be a pivotal antagonist in the next episode as he comes into conflict with Sung Jin-woo and his group.

Fans will likely see more information about the Tower as Jin-woo trains to enter the first floor after the raid. As with previous episodes, Solo Leveling Episode 9 should also have a substantial number of anime-only scenes, perhaps delving more in-depth into how the Korean Hunters Association will deal with the aftermath of the current dungeon.

Solo Leveling Episode 8 recap

Solo Leveling Episode 8, titled This Is Frustrating, commenced with Sung Jin-Woo at his mother's bedside, contemplating the System's notification about the Elixir of Life's formula, which became his new goal. Determined to level up and acquire the necessary ingredients from the Demon Castle, Jin-Woo embarks on a challenging journey. Jin-Woo accepts Yoo Jinho's proposal to complete 19 raids, devising a strategic plan to minimize risks and impress Jinho's father.

Delving into anime-original scenes, Cha Hae-In completes her training session, after which a Yoojin Construction scout offers her the Guild Master role in their Guild. Simultaneously, dialogue between S-rank Hunters Baek Yoonho and Choi Jong-in is shared, revealing tensions surrounding Jeju Island and the urgent need to resolve the situation there. Jong-in seeks cooperation from fellow S-ranks to tackle the island's challenges. Meanwhile, a conversation between Jinho and his father sheds light on the significance of their company and Guilds as businesses.

Glimpses into the lives of Kim Sangshik and Lee Joohee are then provided for further context. Sangshik's need to participate in raids to support his daughters' education contrasts with Joohee's desire for freedom and her readiness to embark on another raid.

The episode culminates in a reunion between Song Chi-Yul, Jin-Woo, and their old team members at a low-ranking gate. Their gathering is interrupted by the arrival of Lee Joohee, Kim Sangshik, and another Hunter, accompanied by three convict Hunters assigned as prisoner substitutes for the upcoming raid. Kang Taeshik, the Hunter in charge of the convicts, watched Jinwoo suspiciously as the episode ended.

