Solo Leveling Anime Surpasses One Piece's Gear 5 Episode: Here's HOW

With the debut of Solo Leveling this January 2024, a fascinating development has occurred: despite lacking official confirmation, there are strong indications that Solo Leveling has eclipsed the premiere episode record set by One Piece's unforgettable Gear 5 episode.

Considering the substantial impact and significance of One Piece's Gear 5 Luffy episode debut, the notion of the Solo Leveling anime surpassing this record doesn't seem plausible. Yet, the consensus among unofficial outlets reporting on this accomplishment adds credibility to the claim.

Solo Leveling Tops One Piece's Gear 5 Episode

Unofficial sources, citing Crunchyroll connections, assert that the Solo Leveling anime's inaugural episode has overcome One Piece's Gear 5 milestone. However, specific statistics supporting these claims remain undisclosed, with the expectation that official sources will validate or refute this information in the coming weeks and months, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Solo Leveling's original manhwa, serving as the foundation for the anime, commenced in March 2018 and concluded in December 2021. It found publication on KakaoPage in South Korea, Piccoma in Japan, and English-language versions were available on Tapas, Pocket Comics, Webnovel, and Tappytoon, and became one of the most well-known manhwa out there.

In comparison, One Piece, authored by Eiichiro Oda, debuted its manga in July 1997 and continues serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to this day. The anime adaptation, produced by Toei Animation, premiered in October 1999, accompanied by numerous films and video games expanding the franchise.

Advertisement

The triumph of the Solo Leveling anime over One Piece's Gear 5 episode stems from the overarching popularity the relatively short show has gathered in such a short span. The anime, originating from a manhwa that concluded over two years ago, stands as one of the most triumphant and well-known within its medium. Existing fans, as well as newcomers, have been drawn in by enticing trailers, contributing to the show's widespread viewership.

Initial fan reactions

The fans of both shows have taken to social media platforms to express their excitement and astonishment, further confirming the claim.

Across various platforms, supporters have passionately shared their reactions, amplifying the collective sense of anticipation.

The widespread online discourse serves as a precedent that Solo Leveling will turn out to be a great watch. At last, for more updates and intel like this, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: 12 best anime series of all time