Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 13: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

The final episode of Sound! Euphonium Season 3 promises to be an emotional rollercoaster of a conclusion as Kumiko's leadership and the band's collective effort in their dedication to music comes to an end.

The band continues to aim for their long-sought goal in Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 13: winning the gold medal at Nationals. With the episode just around the corner, fans wonder if their dream will come true. Don’t miss the finale, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 13: Release date and where to watch

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 13 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 5:00 pm JST. Internationally, the episode will be available at around 8:00 am GMT / 4:00 am ET / 1:00 am PT the same day. In Japan, NHK E-Tele Network will stream the episode first before its terrestrial TV broadcast.

Additionally, Japanese audiences can access the episode through platforms such as Abema TV and WOWOW, as well as streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Hulu. For global audiences, Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 13, as well as the previous seasons, will be available on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot of Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 13

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 13 will be titled A Connected Melody, according to the anime’s official website. Fans can expect an emotionally charged finale with the All-Japan Band Competition underway.

Kumiko, now president, will be seen reflecting on her journey with the Kitauji High School Concert Band over the past two years. Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 13 will put the band's performance under the spotlight as they present on-stage.

Advertisement

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 12 recap

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 12 is titled The Last Soloist. The episode starts with Mayu finishing her audition for Nationals. Reflecting on Kanade’s words, Kumiko enters next and performs her best. Michie then announces the participants for Nationals: despite Kanade not making it, both Kumiko and Mayu are named soloists, prompting confusion.

Michie explains they will compete in a final audition, with the band voting on the soloist. Kumiko visits Taki, discussing the decision. Taki explains it was difficult and felt the band should decide since Kumiko is president. Kumiko suggests playing in different areas for a fair comparison, to which Taki agrees.

Afterward, Kumiko meets Kousaka at the train station in Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 12, asking if she’d be upset if Mayu won. Kousaka, reminding Kumiko of her talent, encourages her to give her all. Back home, Kumiko finds a career survey with a supportive note from Mamiko. She submits it to Michie, who promises to send the necessary documents.

Advertisement

Later, Kumiko and Mayu head to the audition stage, recalling Kaori and Kousaka’s competition in season 1. Kanade wishes Kumiko luck, asking her to do her best. Before the audition, Kumiko and Mayu open up to each other. Kumiko apologizes for her initial fear of Mayu and reveals her own audition trauma.

Mayu shares her own experiences and aspirations in Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 12. The re-audition begins, with both playing behind a curtain. Kousaka joins on the left side, visible to the crowd. Afterward, the students vote, resulting in a tie. Kousaka’s deciding vote goes to Mayu.

Kumiko steps forward, encouraging the band to aim for gold. Mayu thanks Kumiko, and Kumiko later finds Kousaka sobbing. Kousaka, knowing she chose fairly, is comforted by Kumiko. Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 12 ends with a shot of the final competition’s building.

For more updates on the Sound! Euphonium anime and others from the animeverse keep up with Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.