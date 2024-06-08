Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

With the band members now in disarray as tensions rise between its senior members, fans can only wonder what will happen as they prepare for the Kansai competition. Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 10 is just around the corner with more, so don’t miss the episode and find out the release date, expected plot and other details here.

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 10: release date and where to watch

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 10 is scheduled to be released in Japan on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 5:00 pm JST. Internationally, the episode will be available at around 8:00 am GMT / 4:00 am ET / 1:00 am PT on the same day as part of the weekend lineup. In Japan, NHK E-Tele Network will stream the episode first before its terrestrial TV broadcast.

Moreover, Japanese viewers can watch the episode via platforms such as Abema TV and WOWOW, along with streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Hulu. As for international viewers, Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 10 will be accessible on Crunchyroll, which has also featured the preceding seasons of the series.

Expected plot of Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 10

According to the official website, Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 10 will be titled Transverse Arpeggio or Communicating Arpeggio, depending on the translation. In the episode preview, it is depicted that after the recent audition, discontent will begin to spread among the club members regarding the system where the performance members change for each competition.

Fans expect to see Kumiko and Shuichi attempt to pacify the situation Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 10. However, the rift will have already formed, leaving the atmosphere within the club at its worst as the Kansai competition approaches. Additionally, a quarrel will erupt between Reina and Shuichi as well.

Sound! Euphonium season 3 episode 9 recap

Titled Dissonant Tuning, Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 9 begins with Taki dismissing non-competitors and ending announcements. Masahiro notices the band looks winded and offers encouraging advice. Later, Mayu suggests to Kumiko switching places for the soli part, but Kumiko dismisses the idea, feeling a strange sensation, possibly anger.

Kanade tells Kumiko she’s okay with not making the Kansai Competition but needs cheering up. Kanade also questions Taki’s recent decisions and suggests the third-years shouldn’t rely solely on him. The night concludes with a fireworks celebration. Kousaka assures Kumiko they can play the soli part at Nationals and trusts Taki's decisions.

Eavesdropping on first-years complaining about Taki, Kousaka plans to scold them. Tsubame tells Mayu everyone roots for Kumiko because she’s the president, but acknowledges Mayu's talent, appreciating Taki’s unbiased decisions. Kumiko learns Shuuichi is upset about her soli part swap in Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 9.

She reassures him she’s okay with it. Mayu again asks Kumiko to swap places, but Kumiko encourages her to focus on the Kansai Competition. During a leader meeting at school, Kumiko suggests monitoring and speaking to everyone to keep morale up, although concerns about Kitauji’s future arise.

Hazuki, Midori, and Kousaka discuss recent tensions. Kumiko admits understanding the frustrations and doesn’t fully trust Taki’s decisions. This admission leads to a rift with Kousaka. Days later, Kumiko and Kousaka have not spoken. Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 9 ends with Kumiko arriving at Taki’s office, saying they need to talk.

