Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 12: Release Date, Streaming Details, What To Expect And More

Fans cannot wait for the penultimate episode of the season, Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 12, to release with more of Kumiko and her friends’ journey as they prepare for Nationals. Don’t miss the episode as it drops, and keep reading to find out the release date, what to expect in the episode, and more.

ALSO READ: Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 12: Release date and streaming details

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 12 is set to premiere in Japan on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 5:00 pm JST. Internationally, it will be available on the same day as part of the weekend lineup, starting around 8:00 am GMT / 4:00 am ET / 1:00 am PT. NHK E-Tele Network will stream the episode in Japan before its terrestrial TV broadcast.

Japanese viewers can also watch via platforms like Abema TV and WOWOW, as well as streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Hulu. International viewers can catch Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 12 on Crunchyroll, which also hosts previous seasons of the series.

ALSO READ: Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 6: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

What to expect in Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 12?

According to the official website, Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 12 will be titled The Final Soloist. In the episode preview, the results of the auditions for the Nationals are announced. Following the announcement, Kumiko approaches their advisor, Taki, with a significant request.

Advertisement

Kitauji High School's concert band is known for its meritocracy, and Kumiko prepares to step onto the stage for their final performance. Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 12 will likely entail some intense emotions as Kumiko and her friends aim to display their best at the Nationals, with Kumiko potentially taking the role as a soloist.

ALSO READ: Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 5: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 11 recap

Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 11 is titled Orchestra to the Future. The episode begins with the Kansai Competition announcer revealing which schools have achieved gold and will proceed to the Nationals. Kitauji High School is among the selected schools, which Kumiko and her friends and very happy about.

As they regroup and celebrate with Yayoi, Suzume, and others, Kumiko reflects on their performance. At school, Kumiko overhears Mirei and Satsuki praising Mayu and Kousaka’s solo part in the competition. Kumiko thanks Mayu for her contribution, noticing a message from Kousaka. She then hands Taki the club’s keys, who praises her for the Kansai Competition speech.

Advertisement

Taki thinks about his late wife in Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 11, and shares advice she gave him during their college years. Later, Kumiko, Kousaka, Hazuki, and Midori dine at a restaurant, congratulating Midori on her college admission. Midori surprises everyone by revealing Kousaka’s plans to study abroad, which Kousaka confirms are still undecided.

ALSO READ: Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 4: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

On a train ride, Kousaka apologizes to Kumiko for not sharing her dilemma earlier. They discuss their future plans and decide to attend an event at Mizore’s college. Kumiko and Kousaka have a heart-to-heart, with Kousaka apologizing for past harsh comments before the two hug it out. They return to prepare for Nationals, where Kanade suggests Kumiko should play the solo part with Kousaka.

Kumiko trains diligently but faces opposition from Mayu, who wants to forfeit the solo part. Kumiko insists on earning the spot fairly. At home, Kumiko’s sister, Mamiko, helps her prepare for Mizore’s concert in Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 11.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sound Euphonium Season 3 Unveils Official Trailer; Cast Details, Synopsis & More to Know

Kumiko meets Asuka, Natsuki, and Yuuko at the concert, envying their close bond. Mizore performs beautifully, and Kousaka’s potential plans to attend a music school in America are discussed. After the concert, Kumiko faces questions about her future plans, and she admits she’s undecided on the matter.

She later tells Kousaka she doesn't intend to pursue music school, which makes Kousaka express her fears about their relationship changing post-graduation. Kumiko reassures Kousaka that nothing would change about their friendship. Sound! Euphonium Season 3 Episode 11 concludes with the club members gathering for the final auditions.

For more updates on Sound! Euphonium Season 3, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Crunchyroll Summer 2024 Lineup Ft. Tower Of God S2, Bye Bye Earth And More