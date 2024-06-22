Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 13 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Holo and Lawrence have reunited after a trying ordeal in the last episode and now continue with their journey together. With the next episode, to see some more heartwarming moments between the two, don’t miss Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 13 as it drops. Get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

Release date and where to stream Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 13

Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Episode 13 premieres on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. Global audiences can watch it on Monday, June 24, around 4:30 pm GMT / 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT, with release times varying by region.

In Japan, viewers can tune in to TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, AT-X, and other major networks. Worldwide, Crunchyroll typically streams Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Episode 10 shortly after its Japanese airing.

Expected plot of Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 13

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 13 will be titled Supper of Three and Afternoon of Two. Considering the previous episode mirrored episode 13 original anime, we will likely see Holo, Lawrence, and Nora share a celebratory dinner in Ruvinheigen.

During the meal, Holo will collapse from exhaustion, prompting Lawrence to care for her at the inn in Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 13. Embarrassed by her weakness and confused about her feelings for Lawrence, Holo will be chastised by Lawrence for not revealing her illness sooner.

Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 12 recap

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 12 is titled ‘Price of Betrayal and Price of Gold.’ The episode begins with Lawrence escaping from the trap set by the Remerio Trading Company (RTC). He reunites with Holo and informs her of the betrayal.

Holo, already suspecting the situation, is angered by Lawrence's forgiving nature and suggests they head to Ruvinheigen to confront Mr. Remerio. However, Lawrence insists they must save Nora first. Holo reluctantly agrees, transforming into her wolf form to expedite their journey.

Upon arrival, Holo swiftly dispatches Liebert's men in Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 12, but Nora hesitates when she realizes the wolf's true identity. Lawrence reassures her, and Holo spares Liebert, recognizing the value of the gold he carries.

After extracting the truth from Liebert about the RTC's betrayal, Lawrence decides to flee with the gold rather than resort to further violence. He emphasizes finding a peaceful resolution to their predicament. Lawrence then concocts a plan to use the gold to negotiate with the RTC and the Rowan Merchant Association (RMA).

He and Holo travel to Ruvinheigen in Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 12, where Lawrence confronts Remerio, demanding he buy the gold for 500 Lumione coins. Using persuasive tactics, Lawrence secures a statement of debt from Remerio to the RMA.

Lawrence then meets with Jacob, negotiating a deal that will eventually yield significant profits. As Lawrence and Holo await Nora's arrival in Ruvinheigen, they talk about their journey and the trust they've placed in Nora.

Despite their cautious optimism, they remain prepared for any betrayal. Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 12 concludes with Nora's arrival, sheep and Enek in tow, greeting Lawrence and Holo at Ruvinheigen's entrance.

