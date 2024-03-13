Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf Confirms April '24 Release; All We Know So Far

Fans of the beloved light novel series Spice & Wolf have something to rejoice about as the official website for the upcoming anime adaptation, titled Ōkami to Kōshinryō: merchant meets the wise wolf, translated as Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf, has announced its debut date. Without taking much of your time, here is all you need to know about the new anime.

Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf: Release Date Announced

As reported by AnimeNewsNetwork, scheduled to premiere on April 1, the anime will air on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, and TV Aichi at 25:30 (effectively April 2 at 1:30 a.m.). Additionally, it will be available on BS TV Tokyo and AT-X. Accompanying this exciting news is a fresh visual unveiled on March 1, showcasing cherry blossoms, adding to the anticipation surrounding the series. With this, we will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

Cast & Staff Updates

Returning to reprise their roles are Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence and Ami Koshimizu as Holo, the wise wolf. The anime will delve into the story of Lawrence, a traveling merchant, and his encounter with Holo, a wolf deity in human form. Their meeting sets the stage for a journey filled with adventure and discovery.

Taking the helm as chief director is Takeo Takahashi, known for his work on previous seasons of Spice & Wolf. Directing the anime at studio Passione is Hijiri Sanpei, while the music composition duties are entrusted to Kevin Penkin, renowned for his work on series like Made in Abyss and The Rising of The Shield Hero. The series is being produced by ENISHIYA.

More About Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf

Spice & Wolf originated as a light novel series penned by Isuna Hasekura with illustrations by Jū Ayakura in 2006. The novels gained widespread popularity and received an English translation by Yen Press. The story revolves around Lawrence's encounters with Holo, offering a blend of economics, adventure, and romance.

The announcement of the new anime adaptation has reignited interest in the franchise, which previously inspired two TV anime seasons. The first season aired from January to March 2008, followed by the second season, Spice and Wolf II, from July to September 2009. Both seasons were well-received by audiences, further cementing the series' status as a fan favorite.

With the upcoming anime set to explore new chapters in Lawrence and Holo's journey, fans eagerly await to witness their adventures once again on screen. As the countdown to April 1 begins, anticipation continues to mount for what promises to be an enchanting tale of friendship, commerce, and the bonds that transcend worlds.

