A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch And More

Based on a popular Japanese light novel series written by Yomi Hirasaka and illustrated by Kantoku, Henjin no Salad Bowl or A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics anime is finally coming out this month. The novel series also has a manga adaptation illustrated by Kotaro Yamada. The anime adaptation of A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics was announced in July of 2023 and will release its first episode this month.

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics episode 1 release date, where to watch and more

The first episode of A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics is coming out on 5th April 2024, Friday, at 1:28 a.m. JST. The episode will first air on TBS and other channels like AT-X, BS11, and CBC. The anime will also be available for streaming in Japan on the Anime Times channel of Amazon Prime Video and another Japanese OTT platform named Lemino from 2 a.m. on 5th April. Due to time differences, the anime will be available in most other countries on Thursday, 4th April.

The anime adaptation of the light novel series is being produced by SynergySP and Studio Comet and will be directed by Masafumi Sato. Yomi Hirasaka and Kenichi Yamashita will write the scripts, and Kazuhiro Fukuchi will oversee them. The anime's music is composed by Misaki Umase, Tsugumi Tanaka, and Hanae Nakamura. The anime's opening theme, Gifu-ni-ted, will be performed by Wanuka, and the ending theme, Konban no Kenka, will be performed by Meiyo Densetsu.

The cast of the anime includes Makoto Furukawa as Sosuke Kaburaya, Hinaki Yano as Sara Da Odin, M.A.O as Livia Do Udis, Yo Taichi as Priketsu, Akane Fujita as Noa Minakami, Manami Numakura as Brenda Aisaki, Yuki Takeda as Yuna Naganawa, Mizuki Mano as Haruka Neya, Yoji Ueda as Isao Kusanagi, Shinnosuke Tachibana as Takeo, and Kohsuke Toriumi as Suzuki.

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics premise

The story of A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics revolves around a down-on-luck detective named Sosuke Kaburaya. One day, Sousuke meets a girl named Sara Da Odin, who turns out to be a princess from a different world. The girl will start living with Sousuke and try to acclimatize herself to life in modern-day Japan. Many characters feature in this quirky anime, including another girl from the same magical world as Sar, a knight named Livia Do Udis. Unlike Sara, Livia will live as a homeless person in modern Japan but enjoy her life nonetheless.

Filled with a horde of interesting and quirky characters like a divorce agent, a religious leader, and a lawyer, the anime will highlight the adventures of Sousuke and the two girls who got isekai-ed into this world.

