Spy X Family Chapter 101: Martha’s Journey Back To Ostania Begins; Release Date, Where To Read And More

In the last chapter, fans saw a continuation of Martha and Henry’s story during the war between Westalis and Ostania. As Martha now journeys back home to reunite with her family and Henry, fans can only wonder how she will react to the news of Henry’s wedding. Find out what happens next in Spy X Family Chapter 101, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Spy X Family Chapter 101: Release date and where to read

Given the manga's bi-weekly release schedule, the upcoming chapter will not be available in the following week but in the week after that. Spy X Family Chapter 101 is scheduled for release on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan.

For international readers, the chapter will likely be accessible on Sunday, July 7, 2024, due to time zone differences. Fans can read Spy X Family Chapter 101 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform and VIZ Media's services.

Expected plot of Spy X Family Chapter 101

Spy X Family Chapter 101 will likely focus on Martha Marriott's journey back to Ostania from the Westalis border. As she encounters various challenges and obstacles on her quest to reunite with her homeland, we will likely see more about her current state of mind revealed as well.

Meanwhile, fans can also expect to see some glimpses of Henry Henderson's perspective as he wades through his emotional turmoil and adjusts to married life following Martha's presumed death. Henry's evolving understanding of love and duty could provide a contrasting backdrop to Martha's journey in Spy X Family Chapter 101.

Spy X Family Chapter 100 recap

Spy X Family Chapter 100 shifts back to Martha Marriott's harrowing experiences on the battlefield months before the war's end. Surviving an artillery blast thanks to the cover of a shielded gun, Martha mourns her fallen comrades and witnesses the brutality of her own captain executing deserters.

As enemy fire rains down, Martha narrowly escapes into the woods but becomes separated due to her injuries. Alone and wounded, she takes refuge by a tree, thinking about her parents and Henry Henderson. Martha's solitude is interrupted when Westalian soldiers discover and shoot at her, driving her to the edge of a cliff where she engages in a brief firefight.

She ends up getting shot and falling into the water below. Martha then awakens in a bed in Spy X Family Chapter 100, tended to by a mysterious old woman named Anabel and her faithful dog, Baron. Startled and wary, Martha learns she's in Westalis and is shocked that Anabel harbors no hostility towards her as an Ostian soldier.

As Martha recuperates under Anabel's care, she learns about the village of war refugees and begins to understand the human toll on both sides. Bonding with Anabel over shared losses, Martha decides to return home to Ostania, moved by Anabel's kindness and support.

When Martha prepares to leave, she is touched by Anabel's provisions and the warmth of her gestures, which include a heartfelt farewell and encouragement to find her way home. Spy X Family Chapter 100 concludes as Martha decides to share her experiences of compassion in Westalis with Henry upon her return.

