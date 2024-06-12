Spy X Family Chapter 100: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

As the Spy X Family manga reaches its hundredth chapter with the next release, fans can only wait with excitement for its momentous release. With Martha and Henry’s story almost completed as well, fans can look forward to seeing the conclusion of the current arc in Spy X Family Chapter 100. Keep reading to find out the upcoming chapter’s release date, expected plot and more.

Spy X Family Chapter 100: release date and where to read

Spy X Family Chapter 100 will release on Sunday, June 24, at 12:00 am JST. For readers in the western world, the chapter will likely be available on Saturday, June 23, at 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET. The release timing may vary slightly based on upload speed and individual time zones.

Spy X Family Chapter 100 can be read on various platforms online after the release. Viz Media offers access for readers in the US and Canada, while Shueisha's MANGAPlus releases new chapters worldwide. Additionally, readers can find it on Shonen Jump. The anime adaptation is also streaming on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot of Spy X Family Chapter 100

Spy X Family Chapter 100 will likely focus on Martha Marriott's experiences during the war, revealing how she got separated from her platoon and who took care of her at the cabin. Fans can expect detailed flashbacks showing Martha's struggles amidst the chaos of war, as well as her journey to recovery.

Meanwhile, Spy X Family Chapter 100 might also explore Henry Henderson's life post-war, with details about his married life with the woman chosen by his father, and the various kinds of internal turmoil and emotional conflict he will face when he eventually learns of her survival.

Spy X Family Chapter 99 recap

Titled Mission 99, Spy X Family Chapter 99 resumes with the air raid siren disrupting Eden Academy’s graduation party. Henry releases Martha’s hand as they join the rush to the shelter, only to find out it was a false alarm. They decide to end the party, and Henry asks Martha what she wanted to tell him earlier.

Martha, instead of confessing her love, hesitates and asks for a simple send-off. Later, she cries in her room over her missed opportunity and decides to write Henry a letter, detailing the time and place of her departure to confess her feelings. Unfortunately, the letter is heavily redacted by upper management, and Henry never receives it.

Martha's subsequent letters are less censored, and she promises to keep writing in Spy X Family Chapter 99. The two start exchanging letters regularly, but as the war gets worse, Martha's letters become infrequent. Henry, yearning to hear from her, grows concerned. At a dinner party, he learns about the deployment of women in the military, including the Women's Defense Auxiliary.

Martha, among them, decides to fight on the front lines. The Women's Military Unit formation makes headlines, with Martha featured among the soldiers. Henry is distraught by the news but remains dedicated to his duties. During a middle school debate competition at Eden Academy, Henry is distracted by thoughts of Martha.

The debate, involving Donovan Desmond, explores the pessimistic view that humans are inherently deceptive and doomed to repeat history. Henry, impatient and worried about Martha, struggles to focus in Spy X Family Chapter 99. Eventually, Henry receives a letter from Martha, who is struggling on the frontlines and regrets her decision.

She expresses a desire to see him again, and a tearful Henry realizes too late his deep feelings for her. When letters from Martha cease, Henry desperately writes to her, only to hear on the radio that her unit has perished. The devastating news leaves Henry heartbroken.

Later, during a military enlistment campaign at Eden Academy, Henry interrupts the speaker who is using the Women's Military Unit's deaths as propaganda. Henry's outburst results in his arrest in Spy X Family Chapter 99, and he is labeled a traitor. In prison, his father visits, urging him to conform to avoid losing his teaching job.

Henry reluctantly agrees and returns to Eden, now wearing a monocle due to an injury from his arrest. Donovan Desmond calls Henry a fool for his idealism, but Henry responds with hope, believing in the potential for change. As the war concludes, Henry waits for Martha’s return to Berlint, but she never arrives.

Eventually, Henry's father arranges a marriage for him, which Henry accepts, resigning himself to the circumstances. Spy X Family Chapter 99 concludes near the East-West border, where Martha is revealed to be alive and recovering in a secluded cabin by the sea.

