Studio Ghibli Unveils Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron Documentary After Academy Award Success

After bagging an Academy Award in the most recent award cycle, The Boy and the Heron is out with another insight into the workings of Studio Ghibli. This week, the studio has quietly released a new documentary titled Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron on Max. The film offers a deeper look into the workings and functioning of the studio and the team.

Filled with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, the documentary also sheds light on the entire production process of what was initially thought to be Miyazaki’s final feature-length project, The Boy and The Heron. The film’s release and its accompanying documentary are now streaming on Max.

The Boy and the Heron was a highly anticipated project, with many believing it would be the legendary filmmaker, Hayao Miyazaki's last. However, during its production, Miyazaki revealed that the film would not mark the end of his career, as he was already working on new material. The documentary, filmed over seven years, offers unprecedented access to the creative process behind The Boy and the Heron, which went on to win an Academy Award.

It explores the deeply personal nature of the film, originally titled 'How Do You Live?' in Japan, reflecting Miyazaki's introspective journey and his outlook on life during the film’s development.

In addition to the documentary, The Boy and the Hero itself has now been added to Max's streaming catalog. The movie is about a young boy named Mahito who, after losing his mother, moves to a new home with his father. There, he discovers a mysterious heron that leads him into a magical world filled with strange creatures and wonders. As Mahito explores this new world, he embarks on an emotional journey of self-discovery, confronting grief, and learning more about life, love, and the importance of family. The film is deeply personal and reflects themes of healing and growth.

