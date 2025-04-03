Sikandar India Box Office 5 Days: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna's movie nets Rs 5 crore on Thursday; cume approaches Rs 85 crore mark
Directed by AR Murugadoss, the Salman Khan starrer Sikandar approached the Rs 85 crore net mark in India. Details Inside.
Sikandar, starring Megastar Salman Khan in the lead, is showing a downward trajectory at the box office. The movie witnessed a reasonable opening weekend but couldn't continue at the same pace.
Sikandar nets Rs 5 crore on Friday; cume nears Rs 85 crore mark in India
Opened with Rs 25 crore, Sikandar registered a decent jump on Day 2, where it collected Rs 27 crore. The movie further dipped and clocked Rs 18.50 crore on Day 3, taking the total 3-day cume to Rs 70.50 crore net at the Indian box office.
The AR Murugadoss directorial recorded a significant drop of more than 50% on Day 4 and could collect Rs 8.50 crore only. As per estimates, the action drama is expected to net another Rs 5 crore today on Day 5, making the total sum of Rs 84 crore net in India.
One must note that the makers have enabled a Buy-One-Get-One offer on the movie on Day 5 today. It will be interesting to see if the offer continues for a couple of days.
Though the movie has secured a safe place to hit over Rs 100 crore net mark in India, it won't go much far from there on. The current trends and continuous drops are suggesting an unfortunate fate for the Salman Khan starrer.
Day-Wise Net India Collections Of Sikandar:
|Days
|Net India Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 25 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 27 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 18 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 8.5 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 5 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 84 crore (expected)
Sikandar In Cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
