Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 Delayed: New Release Date & Break Reason Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen manga continues to near its end week on week. With this, everyone waiting for JJK Chapter 269 will have to exercise a bit more patience as the chapter has been delayed. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump was set to release the chapter on its due date. However, the ongoing health concerns of the series' author Gege Akutami accounts for the delay in its release.

JJK delivered a marvelous chapter this week with the conclusion of the battle on the edge. Yuta's defeat at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna comes in as another blow. However, there is a huge chance that the team will get Megumi back on their side, in good fighting spirits. Among others, the theory of Gojo's return continues to take turns around the internet. With only a number of chapters left to come out, more and more fans believe that a comeback is possible.

The last that was seen of his body was with irreversible injuries. One of the strongest theories that holds some substance is around Yuta's reverse cursed technique which might undo the events of Gojo's death. Like this, Gojo might come around to help the team in defeating Sukuna. As for the lore and storytelling perspective, Yuji's sacrifice would be essential for the plot.

The new release date for Chapter 269 is now set for two weeks from the original schedule, giving readers a bit more time to speculate on the post-war developments and the possible promotions of key sorcerers like Yuji Itadori. Thus, as per the delay update, the next chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269, is scheduled to be released on September 15, 2024. You can read Jujutsu Kaisen on Viz Media. Fans can access the series legally and for free through the Shonen Jump app and the Manga Plus app.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

