Box Office: Sunny Deol speaks on expectations from Jaat and its possible opening in theatres

Sunny Deol is set to return on-screen in his popular mass action hero avatar in his upcoming movie Jaat nearly 2 years after the blockbuster Gadar 2. Jaat is a Pan-India action film directed by Gopichand Malineni featuring popular names like Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Jagapati Babu as the antagonists.

The superstar recently appeared for an interview in front of critic and trade analyst Komal Nahta to promote his upcoming movie Jaat. In the interview, Sunny Deol answered many interesting questions about his past movies along with his upcoming movie Jaat.

Box Office Expectations from Jaat

Among the series of questions and answers between the host and the guest, Komal Nahta asked Sunny Deol about the expectations from the box office business from Jaat. Even though it is not predictable, how much opening day collection along with a lifetime collection range the actor expects the film to stand in.

To this question, the actor remembered his blockbuster Gadar 2 saying “Even when Gadar released, I don’t know what it is but it will do decent as the fans of the film would surely watch it but I don’t know about the exact numbers. Some say this much or some say that much, I don’t understand the reality among that.”

The superstar later added, “When you roam around for your film’s promotions, how you interact with the public and how the public connect with the movie’s trailer and chat with you, it generates a little confidence. I also feel that but the nervousness always stays there.”

Sunny Deol’s Upcoming Movies

Among Sunny Deol’s lineup for the future, the actor has a huge slate of movies. Sunny Deol will appear later this year in the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial Lahore 1947 produced by Aamir Khan. He will also be seen in 2026 on-screen with two of the most awaited movies of the year, Border 2 and Ramayana: Part 1.

More about Jaat

Jaat, the upcoming Pan-India action thriller starring Sunny Deol in the lead, is directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film features a huge cast of Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Zarina Wahab, Vineet Kumar Singh, Dayanand Shetty, Jagapati Babu and several others. The film is set to release on 10 April 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

