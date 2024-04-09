Tadaima Okaeri Episode 2: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The first episode of the new anime Tadaima, Okaeri showed us the Fujiyoshi family settling into a new suburban neighborhood with their little boy Hikari. Set in an omegaverse where male omegas can have children as well, the anime focuses on Hiromu and Masaki, an alpha and omega husband pair and their son Hikari. The second episode of the anime is coming out soon and here is everything you need to know about it.

Tadaima Okaeri episode 2 release date, streaming details, and more

The second episode of Tadaima, Okaeri will air on 16th April, 2024, Tuesday, at 12:30 a.m. JST. Due to time differences, most of the international viewers will be able to watch it on Monday, 15th April. It will first air in Japan on Tokyo MX, and then on other channels including Animax, BS NTV, and MBS. The episode will also be available for streaming in Japan on Lumino, Amazon Prime Videos, Hulu, d Anime Store, and more. The episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for international fans.

The second episode of the slice of life anime will probably continue where the first one had left off. We might see more of their neighbor Yuuki Hirai, whose mother really loved Masaki and Hikari when she met them. Even though Hirai does not seem interested in the Fujiyoshi couple, he might become an important character later. Since the last episode showed us the Fujiyoshi family celebrating Christmas, the next one will probably focus on their New Year’s celebrations. We might also see more characters being introduced to the story.

Tadaima Okaeri episode 1 recap

The first episode showed us the Fujiyoshi family, who just recently moved into a new neighborhood with their toddler Hikari. Masaki, the omega father and Hikari went to the hospital, after which they met up with Hiromu, Masaki’s alpha husband and Hikari’s father at his workplace. Masaki becomes sad when Hiromu’s colleagues find out that he is an omega as he has some reservations about his secondary gender, however, the love of his husband and son made him feel better.

The family was also shown celebrating Christmas together and Hiromu told Hikari that he was a star in their lives, similar to the one on top of the Christmas tree. However, this led to a misunderstanding which resulted in Hikari accidentally breaking the star, which made him inconsolable. Thankfully, Hiromu was able to find another star just in time.

ALSO READ: Giji-Harem Anime: New Trailer OUT; Release Window, Cast Updates & More