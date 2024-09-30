That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 Renewed With New Movie Project; Deets Explained

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is all set to return for a fourth season, alongside a second feature film, as confirmed by Bandai Namco Filmworks, as reported by ANN this week. The announcement was made following the conclusion of the anime's third season. A video and visual were released to mark this exciting news for fans of the franchise.

The third season of the anime ran for six months, consisting of two cours, a broadcasting format where a season is split into parts. It aired its final episode, the 24th of the season and the 72nd overall, wrapping up on Friday. Crunchyroll streamed the series for global audiences and also provided an English dub version for those who prefer it.

Key production members from previous seasons returned for this third installment. Atsushi Nakayama once again directed the anime at the studio 8-Bit. Toshizo Nemoto, who worked on the spin-off series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus, supervised the scripts. Meanwhile, Ryōma Ebata reprised his role as character designer, and Hitoshi Fujima from Elements Garden returned to compose the music, a role he had previously held in the movie That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond.

The anime's journey began in October 2018 with the premiere of its first season, which is an adaptation of Taiki Kawakami's manga based on Fuse and Mitz Vah's light novel series. The second season of the anime came out in January 2021, and later that year, the franchise continued with The Slime Diaries, a spin-off series that aired in April. After its run, the second half of season two resumed in July 2021, giving fans nine months of continuous content from the Slime universe.

Advertisement

The franchise also explored the big screen, with the first film, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond, debuting in Japan in November 2022. Additionally, a three-episode OVA titled That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream was released in November 2023. This short series is available on Crunchyroll, with both subtitles and an English dub.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Ending Explained: What Happened in Chapter 271? New Part Coming? Find Out