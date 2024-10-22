Tokyo Revengers Season 4: Will It Cover the Final Arc? Explained

The highly anticipated Tokyo Revengers Season 4 has generated considerable interest among anime fans. Although the first season was widely successful, the show has struggled to maintain its large fanbase since then. The manga series concluded in 2022, and some fans were dissatisfied with how the story ended. However, anime-only viewers are still excited about the upcoming content in the series. One key question is whether the new season will cover the entire final arc of the manga. The answer is no—Tokyo Revengers Season 4 will not cover the final chapters. Let's explore what the season might feature.

Tokyo Revengers Season 4 will begin with the Bonten arc, which is the penultimate story of the series. This arc is not part of the final arc of the anime or manga. Fans may worry that the studio will try to include both the Bonten arc and the final arc in a single season, but this seems unlikely. The pacing could suffer, leading to important developments being skipped.

Each episode of the anime typically adapts about three chapters of the manga. Given this, fans can estimate how much content will be covered in the upcoming season. The final arc of Tokyo Revengers can be divided into two parts: the Three Deities arc and the Kanto Manji arc. These arcs together contain over 90 chapters, which cannot be squeezed into a single season.

It is likely that the Bonten arc and the Three Deities arc will be covered in Season 4, with the final arc reserved for future episodes or possibly a movie. Some anime series, like Haikyuu, have chosen to adapt their final arcs into films. While this format has not always worked well, it remains an option for Tokyo Revengers.

In conclusion, Tokyo Revengers Season 4 will not cover the entire final arc of the series. Fans can expect the Bonten arc to take center stage, with more content to follow in the future.

