5 Best Halloween-Themed Anime Episodes To Watch This Spooky Season, from Gaiden Again! To Holding a Halloween Party

As Halloween approaches, fans everywhere are gearing up for the festivities. This year, why not add a unique twist to your celebration? After hours of dancing and festivities, gather around for some thrilling Halloween-themed anime that will keep everyone captivated. Watching these episodes with friends is sure to heighten the excitement and bring extra energy to the spooky scenes.

To set the perfect eerie mood, we’ve compiled a list of must-watch Halloween-themed anime episodes. From Gaiden Again! to Granblue Fantasy The Animation: Jack O'Lantern, here are some thrilling, spine-chilling episodes to enjoy this season.

Gaiden Again! (Bleach)

Gaiden Again! In Bleach anime, the characters added the perfect Halloween essence with their scary costumes, making the episode fun. In the episode, Ichigo faced a dreamlike situation where his friends dressed up like Dracula, Mummy, and other monsters who scared the hell out of him.

The whole episode is all about a lighthearted situation, wherein the monster searching for treasure creates a fun and spooky atmosphere for all the viewers.

Holding a Halloween Party (Saiki K.)

The Holding a Halloween Party episode from Saiki K. showcases the funny side of Halloween. One of the anime characters, Shun, tries to host a fun party, but his clueless friends don’t know what to wear or how to celebrate. Hence, they all choose some spooky clothes that are Halloween-themed, creating a fun situation.

This whole episode was all about the confusion that led to some uncontrollable laughs, making it one of the best episodes to watch this Halloween.

Granblue Fantasy The Animation: Jack O'Lantern (Granblue Fantasy: The Animation)

The special episode of Granblue Fantasy: The Animation is all about the Halloween spirit. In this episode, Lyria, Djeeta, Vyrn, and their friends Ferry, and Cagliostro are set on an adventure to celebrate Halloween. The entire episode was all about mystery, and a thrilling atmosphere, creating a scary atmosphere. Apart from it, there are also some fun, and playful scenes that make this episode worth watching.

The Beginning of the Nightmare! (Soul Eater Not!)

The Beginning of the Nightmare episode from Soul Eater Not is all about the chaotic worth of Death City. In this episode, Death Weapon Meister Academy and its students face witches, and scary enemies.

The dark atmosphere and supernatural elements make this episode perfect for Halloween.

Happy Halloween (Love Live! School Idol Project)

The episode itself gives you a glimpse of what to expect in the episode. In this Happy Halloween episode from Love Live! School Idol Project is all about energetic, and fun mood. During this episode, the idol groups μ's and their challengers, A-rise take part in a Halloween-themed celebration. For rock themes vibes, μ's tried some costumes and impersonations.

Showcasing teamwork, and light-hearted comedy, this episode is perfect to enjoy some unforgettable moments.

