Is One Piece Fan Letter Canon or Filler? Explained

The One Piece Fan Letter series, released on October 20, has been stirring interest among fans of the long-running anime, One Piece. Many are questioning whether this new addition is canon or simply a filler. The idea of a filler suggests that fans could skip it without missing essential plot points, but for those following the series, understanding its place in the One Piece world is crucial.

So, is One Piece Fan Letter canon? Yes. According to official sources, One Piece Fan Letter is a canon spin-off series. Canon stories in anime typically refer to those that derive directly from the original source material—in this case, One Piece’s manga and related works. One Piece Fan Letter is adapted from Straw Hat Stories, a spin-off novel approved by One Piece creator, Eiichiro Oda. This approval confirms its place in the broader narrative, unlike filler episodes which are generally produced solely for the anime.

Due to an anime hiatus until April 2025, many assumed this series might be a filler, which could be skipped without missing any main plot points. But One Piece Fan Letter offers a unique perspective. It focuses on the everyday lives of the Straw Hat crew from the viewpoint of regular people, particularly a girl who admires Nami, rather than the usual intense search for the One Piece. This unique angle offers fans a closer look at the crew’s lives beyond their main journey, making it both canon and distinctive in the One Piece story.

Advertisement

With the One Piece anime celebrating its 25th anniversary, One Piece Fan Letter explores fresh stories that have never been animated before. Though these stories don’t directly impact the main plot, they provide insight into the characters, enhancing the series for dedicated fans.

Overall, One Piece Fan Letter is canon, not filler, and is a thoughtful addition to the world of One Piece. For those invested in the Straw Hats and curious about new stories approved by Oda himself, it’s a worthwhile series to watch, adding depth to the legendary saga of One Piece.

ALSO READ: Invincible Season 3 Gets February Premiere Date and Promises No Midseason Break; Deets INSIDE