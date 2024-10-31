Why One Piece Fan Letter Can Be Called Filler? Explained

A recent One Piece anime special, One Piece Fan Letter, has sparked conversations among fans about whether it belongs to the canon story or falls into the “filler” category. Released to celebrate the anime’s 25th anniversary, this special episode explores unseen perspectives from the Straw Hat crew’s journey, specifically set after the Marineford arc. However, despite its deep dive into characters' backstories and One Piece lore, there are arguments supporting its classification as filler rather than core canon.

Defining “Filler” in Anime

In anime, “filler” usually refers to content added outside the original manga to prevent the anime from catching up to ongoing chapters. This extra content serves to allow the manga’s storyline to progress without being pressured by the anime’s fast-paced adaptation schedule. Filler arcs typically contain non-canonical material that doesn’t directly impact the main storyline. Fans consider episodes such as the Ice Hunter arc and G-8 arc in One Piece to be classic examples of filler, created to stall the main plot and give the manga time to advance.

The Purpose and Production of One Piece Fan Letter

One Piece Fan Letter differs from standard filler arcs in some ways, but certain aspects place it outside the main storyline. Produced during a hiatus for the regular anime, this special was released as part of the anniversary celebrations rather than an integral chapter of One Piece. While it draws on content from the spin-off novel One Piece Novel: Straw Hat Stories, this material hasn’t been authored or directly controlled by series creator Eiichiro Oda, raising questions about its canonicity. Like other anime fillers, it doesn’t drive the main plot forward but provides added context to well-known events.

Advertisement

Adaptation of Non-Manga Material

Although One Piece Fan Letter is based on content from Straw Hat Stories, which is recognized as supplementary material, it doesn’t adapt directly from the manga’s main narrative. Instead, it elaborates on events around the Sabaody Archipelago arc, a pivotal point in the One Piece saga, by focusing on perspectives and minor details that didn’t make it into the manga. Many fans argue that content outside the manga, unless officially acknowledged as canon by the creator, falls into a gray area that often leans towards filler.

Filling the Gap Before the Series’ Return

Since the main One Piece anime will remain on hold until April 2025, One Piece Fan Letter serves as an additional project intended to keep audiences engaged during the hiatus. It’s widely viewed as a filler to bridge this gap. With no major impact on the ongoing plot or upcoming arcs, the special is more of a celebratory addition than a required episode for continuity. Fans may enjoy its exploration of Straw Hat characters but can comfortably skip it without missing crucial developments when One Piece resumes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Season 2 Animator Breaks Silence on Bad Animation Quality