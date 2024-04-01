The Duke of Death And His Maid Season 3 Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 1 is set to premiere in Japan on April 7, 2024, on various TV channels. International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll. The third and final season of Koharu Inoue's series, which will consist of 12 episodes, is generating significant anticipation among fans for the Spring 2024 season.

The Duke of Death And His Maid Season 3 Episode 1 release date & where to watch

The Duke of Death and His Maid is a Japanese romantic comedy manga series by Koharu Inoue. It was serialized online via Shogakukan's Sunday Webry website from October 2017 to May 2022, with its chapters collected in sixteen tankōbon volumes. An anime television series adaptation produced by J.C.Staff aired from July to September 2021. A second season aired from July to September 2023. A third and final season is set to premiere in April 2024.

Episode 1 of the anime series is currently scheduled to be released in Japan on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 10 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for viewers in the rest of the world at the following times in their respective time zones;

Pacific Daylight Time Sunday April 7, 2024 - 6 am

Central Daylight Time Sunday April 7, 2024 - 8 am

Eastern Daylight Time Sunday April 7, 2024 - 9 am

British Summer Time Sunday April 7, 2024 - 2 pm

Central European Summer Time Sunday April 7, 2024 - 3 pm

Indian Standard Time Sunday April 7, 2024 - 6:30 pm

Philippine Time Sunday April 7, 2024 - 9 pm

According to the official website of the anime, The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 1 will be broadcast in Japan on various channels including TOKYO MX, BS11, Yomiuri TV, and AT-X. Alternatively, viewers can access unlimited viewing services through various distribution platforms like DMM TV, Bandai Channel, d-anime store, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Lemino, and U-NEXT. Crunchyroll, which has streamed the first two seasons, is expected to stream the third episode. Further details about the simulcast are yet to be revealed.

Expected plot of season 3

The series revolves around a young Duke named Viktor is cursed as a child by a witch, causing him to kill anything he touches. As a result, his mother disowns him, and sends him to live in a separate estate with only a maid named Alice and a butler. In the process, the noble becomes close to Alice, and she to him. He tries to adapt to living with the curse and attempts to find out about the person who cursed him.

The second season of The Duke of Death and His Maid anime ended with Viktor declaring that he would finally break free of his curse to love someone and be with them.

The Duke of Death and His Maid season 3 episode 1 will continue the storyline of the romance between the Duke and his maid, Alice Lendrott. The Duke, who is cursed to kill anything and anyone he touches, is sent away to live in isolation. Despite his curse, he is surrounded by his faithful butler and flirtatious maid, Alice.

The third season will focus on the Duke's growing feelings for Alice and his desire to be with her despite his curse. As their bond strengthens, the Duke finally lifts the curse to be with Alice. Fans can expect a continuation of the charming tale and a definitive conclusion to the story.

Following are the cast of the anime;

Clifford Chapin – Duke of Death

Kristen McGuire – Alice Lendrott

Secondary Cast

Alan Lee - Walter

Hayden Daviau - Nico

Katelyn Barr - Daleth

Kayli Mills – Viola

Kelsey Maher - Cuff

Kent Williams – Rob

Monica Rial - Ichi

Ricco Fajardo – Zain

Sarah Wiedenheft – Cuff

