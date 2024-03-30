KonoSuba Season 3: Crunchyroll's Highly Anticipated Isekai Anime Leaks Before Premiere

The excitement surrounding the highly anticipated isekai anime KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Season 3 has been dampened recently after an unexpected leak of KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 1 was released ahead of its scheduled Spring premiere. Concerned fans have reported that the first episode of the much-awaited series surfaced online prior to its official April 10, 2024, release date.

KonoSuba Season 3 Episode 1 leak sparks speculation

According to CBR and various sources on Twitter/X, the first episode of KonoSuba Season 3 appeared on a torrent site long before its planned debut. While the exact cause of the leak remains unconfirmed, speculation suggests that it may be linked to a vulnerability in Crunchyroll's continued use of FUNimation servers. "Nyaa leakers supremacy," a tweet from an X account stated, "I'm going to help you a little @Crunchyroll, even if I shouldn't. Stop using FUNI servers."

The leak's emergence follows Crunchyroll's recent unveiling of its Spring 2024 anime lineup, which sparked considerable excitement among fans. Notably, KonoSuba Season 3 stood out among the streaming platform's roster of titles, alongside A Condition Called Love and others. A survey on the prominent Japanese streaming service ABEMA further affirmed KonoSuba's status as the fifth most anticipated anime of the upcoming Spring season.

Studio Drive takes the helm for KonoSuba Season 3

After a seven-year hiatus since Season 2, fervent KonoSuba fans have eagerly anticipated the series' return. Studio Drive, recognized for its work on To Your Eternity Season 2, is set to helm Season 3, succeeding DEEN, the studio behind the first two seasons. Drive's approach to the series was previously seen in An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, a spinoff focused on the character Megumin.

The occurrence of the leak highlights the ongoing struggle against online piracy, posing substantial hurdles for legitimate streaming services. Despite concerted efforts to combat piracy both domestically and internationally, instances such as this serve as a stark reminder of the persistent threat it poses to the anime industry. Notably, Japan recently achieved a significant milestone by successfully prosecuting an anime piracy site. At the same time, a recent court ruling in India seeks to address piracy by compelling major offenders to rebrand.

