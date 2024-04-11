The Grimm Variations Anime Gets Manga Adaptation; All We Know So Far

From April 17, 2024, Netflix is set to launch an anthology series entitled The Grimm Variations. This ambitious project promises to revisit the famous Grimm Brothers' fairy tales in a new light, thanks to the creative expertise of Michiko Yokote, and benefits from the undisputed artistic talent of the CLAMP group for character design, as well as the animation excellence of WIT Studio. Each episode plunges viewers into a universe where drama, horror, fantasy and animation combine to offer a unique experience.

The Grimm Variations anime gets a manga adaptation

The Twitter account for Kodansha's Magazine Pocket service announced on Tuesday 9th April, that Kōji Megumi will adapt The Grimm Variations, Wit Studio and CLAMP's original anime series based on Grimm's Fairy Tales, into a manga on the service on April 17.

ALSO READ: Viral Hit Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Netflix describes the anime as;

"Once upon a time, brothers Jacob and Wilhelm collected fairy tales from across the land and made them into a book. They also had a much younger sister, the innocent and curious Charlotte, who they loved very much. One day, while the brothers were telling Charlotte a fairy tale like usual, they saw that she had a somewhat melancholy look on her face. She asked them, "Do you suppose they really lived happily ever after?

The pages of Grimms' Fairy Tales, written by Jacob and Wilhelm, are now presented from the unique perspective of Charlotte, who sees the stories quite differently from her brothers."

Misato Fukuen plays Charlotte Grimm. The actress is best known for her extremely popular role as Himiko Toga in My Hero Academia. She also lends her voice to roles such as Konjiko no Yami in To Love-Ru Darkness, Yin in Darker than Black, and Chibiusa in Sailor Moon.

Kenji Nojima plays Wilhelm Grimm. The actor is known for his roles as Nobuchika Ginoza in Psycho-Pass, Mamoru Chiba in Sailor Moon, and Yuuto Kiba in High School DxD. Tatsushisa Suzuki plays Jacob Grimm. His most popular role is Ban from The Seven Deadly Sins. He’s also popular for starring as Ken Ryuuguuji in Tokyo Revengers and Makoto Tachibana in Free! Take Your Marks.

There will be 6 episodes in the anime. Following are the titles of the episodes;

Cinderella

Little Red Riding Hood

Hansel and Gretel

The Elves and the Shoemaker

The Town Musicians of Bremen

PiedPiper of Hamelin

More about The Grimm Variations

The Grimm Variations is distinguished by its original narrative structure. More than simply retelling the stories of Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm, the series introduces a new character, Charlotte, the brothers' younger sister, whose innocent, inquisitive perspective on these tales brings a new, profound dimension to these classic stories. Far from being satisfied with the happy endings often associated with these tales, Charlotte explores the darker side of human desire, revealing the true lessons hidden behind each fable.

TheJapanese series is rooted in a rich tradition of bold, creative adaptations of literary works. Michiko Yokote, renowned for her scriptwriting work on many renowned animated productions, is the creative director of this project. The reputation of CLAMP, a collective of artists renowned for their unique and captivating character designs, combined with WIT Studio 's expertise in high-quality animation, promises total immersion and breathtaking visual aesthetics.

The Grimm Variations' adaptation of the Grimm brothers' fairy tales aims to explore the universal themes of ambition, power, greed and love, through a resolutely modern prism and nuanced approach. Each tale, revisited with that characteristic dark touch, invites reflection on the darker aspects of human nature, while offering moments of pure artistic beauty.

All in all, The Grimm Variations promises to be a must-see series for fans of fairy tales,Japanese animation and complex storytelling. It promises to enrich the cultural heritage of Grimm's Fairy Tales with a bold, visually stunning interpretation.

ALSO READ: How is Parasyte The Grey Live-Action Different From Parasyte The Maxime Anime? Explained