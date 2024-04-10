Viral Hit Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Viral Hit, a webtoon series set to premiere on April 11, 2024, follows the character of Hobin Yoo, a capable individual who gains prominence through his NewTuber channel focused on fighting. Despite initial physical struggles and defeats, Yoo's growth leads to interesting fights and a more prominent channel. The series aims to establish the setting, character, and reasons behind Yoo's formation of a NewTuber channel to gain prominence. The first episode is expected to showcase Yoo's growth and the challenges he faces in his journey.

Viral Hit release date and where to watch

Viral Hit episode 1 will be released next Thursday, April 11, at 12:55 am JST, as per Crunchyroll.

Following is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time - 8:55 am, Wednesday, April 10

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:55 am, Wednesday, April 10

British Summer Time - 4:55 pm, Wednesday, April 10

Central European Summer Time - 4:55 pm, Wednesday, April 10

Indian Standard Time - 9:25 pm, Wednesday, April 10

Philippine Standard Time - 11:55 pm, Wednesday, April 10

Australia Central Standard Time - 1:25 am, Thursday, April 11

Fans in Japan can watch the series on Fuji TV, one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country. For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, although a subscription is required for access.

The anime's main cast and characters are as follows:

Kota Shimura voiced by Satoshi Niwa

Toru "Kanegon" Kaneko voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto

Aki Yashio voiced by Fairouz Ai

Kaho Asamiya voiced by Yui Ishikawa

Hamaken voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi

Reo Shinjo voiced by Kaito Ishikawa

Rumi Meguro voiced by Yoshino Aoyama

Tatsuya Ogi voiced byYuichi Nakamura

TOU-KEI voiced by Tomokazu Sugita

A brief about the anime, Viral Hit

Viral Hit is a South Korean manhwa released as a webtoon written by Taejun Pak and illustrated by Kim Junghyun. It has been serialized via Naver Corporation's webtoon platform Naver Webtoon since November 2019, with the individual chapters being collected and published into eight volumes as of December 2023. It is also published in Japan by Line Manga since April 2020. The manhwa has been published in English by Line Webtoon.

The anime television series adaptation was announced on February 10, 2024. The series is produced by Okuruto Noboru and directed by Masakazu Hishida, with Toshiya Ono writing series scripts, Satomi Miyazaki designing the characters, and Yutaka Yamada composing the music. The opening theme song, Wild Boy, is performed by MA55IVE THE RAMPAGE, while the ending theme song, Viral Hack, is performed by Crab Kani Club. Crunchyroll licensed the series.

Synopsis of the anime, "Bullied by his classmate and popular Newtube streamer Pakgo, Yoo Hobin spends his high school days suffering from humiliation and abuse. His troubles do not end there, though; outside of school, Hobin slaves away at a part-time job to pay for his mother's hospital bills. One day, Hobin accidentally spills ramen on Pakgo's cameraman Woo "Jiksae" Jihyeok, tripping over a cord and disconnecting the other boy from his gaming stream. Finally fed up with his miserable lifestyle, Hobin fights back and ends up in a pathetic brawl with Jiksae.

The next morning, it is revealed that the camera from Jiksae's stream had been recording the two boys' entire embarrassing fight. Moreover, the footage was accidentally uploaded to Newtube and had gone viral overnight, earning Hobin a whopping ten million won from viewership.

Drawn to the money Newtube streaming can offer him and his mother, Hobin works together with unlikely ally Jiksae to produce more videos of him fighting and see how far Newtube streaming can take them. Taking on bullies like Pakgo and other seemingly unsurpassable opponents, Hobin will either rise to the top of the streaming world or finally meet a foe he cannot outsmart."

