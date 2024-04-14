The Grimm Variations: Release Date, Cast, Expected Plot And More

Netflix is set to release The Grimm Variations on April 17, 2024, as part of its commitment to anime. The series, commissioned by Netflix, will feature six original series by six Japanese creators. CLAMP, a group of female artists, will provide character designs, while Wit Studio will produce the anime. The official title of the anime remains unknown, but it will be an anthology series adaptation of the Brothers Grimm fairy tales. Akira Miyagawa will provide music for the series.

The Grimm Variations' release date and cast

The Grimm Variations anime will release its six episodes on April 17, 2024, worldwide. Each episode will be directed by a different director, with scripts by Michiko Yokote and production by George Wada.

Below is the complete list of episodes, each centering on its titular folktale:

Cinderella

Little Red Riding Hood

Hansel and Gretel

The Elves and the Shoemaker

The Town Musician of Bremen

Pied Piper of Hamelin

On April 11, 2024, the official Twitter handle of Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket announced that Kouji Megumi, the creator of Bloody Monday and Acma:Game, will be adapting the anime into a manga series. Coincidentally, the manga version of the series will also drop on the same day when the anime will debut globally, which is April 17, 2024.

As of now, The Grimm Variations only revealed three of its primary voice cast for the characters: Jacob, Wilhelm, and Charlotte. Suzuki Tatsuhisa, who is acclaimed for his role as Ban in Seven Deadly Sins, Ken Ryuuguuji in Tokyo Revengers, and Ouma Tokita in Kengan Ashura, will play Jacob Grimm in the anime.Wilhelm Grimm will be voiced by the talented Kenji Nojima, who is popularly known for playing Nobuchika Ginoza in Psycho-Pass, Shinsuke Kita in Haikyuu!!, and Yuuto Kiba in High School DxD.

Lastly, Charlotte will be voiced by Misato Fukuen, the VA who voices Himiko Toga in My Hero Academia, Konjika no Yami in To LOVE-Ru, and Yin in Darker than Black. More characters and voice actors are anticipated to be revealed soon before the anime premieres worldwide.

More about The Grimm Variations

The Grimm Variations is an upcoming Japanese original net animation anthology series produced by Wit Studio and is based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tales.

Here’s how Netflix describes the anthology:

"Once upon a time, brothers Jacob and Wilhelm collected fairy tales from across the land and made them into a book. They also had a much younger sister, the innocent and curious Charlotte, who they loved very much. One day, while the brothers were telling Charlotte a fairy tale like usual, they saw that she had a somewhat melancholy look on her face.

She asked them, 'Do you suppose they really lived happily ever after?' The pages of Grimms' Fairy Tales, written by Jacob and Wilhelm, are now presented from the unique perspective of Charlotte, who sees the stories quite differently from her brothers."

In February 2020, before any promotional material was shown off, Netflix announced a collaboration of six mangaka creators with one being a group of female artists collectively known as Clamp. In June 2021, a promotional teaser poster was unveiled albeit just a key visual and the Netflix logo.

It was also revealed that Wit Studio will be producing the anime series, and that Michiko Yokote serves as its scriptwriter. In March 2024, it was announced that the title of the project is The Grimm Variations and that Akira Miyagawa would be composing the music. At the AnimeJapan 2024 convention, the episode titles was revealed, with each episode directed by a different director.

