Jujutsu Kaisen: How The Series Overtook Attack on Titan's Crown as the Most In-Demand Animated TV Show

Jujutsu Kaisen dethroned giants like Attack on Titan and One­ Piece with ease­. Despite just two seasons and a pre­quel movie since its 2020 de­but, it's now one of anime's all-time be­st sellers.

The action shonen manga adaptation, has not only captured the hearts of fans worldwide but has also earned critical acclaim as a franchise. According to the latest statistics from Guinness World Records, Jujutsu Kaisen is now officially the most in-demand animated TV show in the world. The anime has surpassed some of the most well-known anime titles in the world in terms of popularity, making it a massive achievement. The title was previously held by Attack on Titan.

Jujutsu Kaisen is the most on-demand animated TV show in the world

Jujutsu Kaisen has been crowned the world's most in-demand animated TV show, according to data-science firm Parrot Analytics. The show has a global demand rating 71.2 times higher than the average show, based on consumer attention, engagement, desire, and viewership. Parrot Analytics analyzes billions of data points daily.

Jujutsu Kaisen edged out One Piece and Attack On Titan to claim the top spot. "Legendary anime show Jujutsu Kaisen has been confirmed as the world's most in-demand animated TV show," Guinness World Records tweeted.

Fans worldwide are celebrating this historic achievement. "The glory it deserves, I love this series so much," a user wrote. A fan was even ready to challenge Naruto. "We can Finally Add Jujustu Kaisen to Big 3 and Remove Naruto from the list." Others chimed in too. "Jujutsu kaisen is wonderful and it took a cur from the best anime of all times which is Naruto it deserves it I wonder how one piece fans would feel seeing this after overhyping gear 5."

Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece and Attack On Titan's final season have boosted its popularity, but the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episodes in late 2023 fueled increased demand, reaching a peak on December 29 at 128 times the demand of the average show.

Moreover, Jujutsu Kaisen appears to resonate strongly with a younger demographic compared to One Piece and Attack on Titan. Gen Z viewers make up 71.3% of its audience, compared to 56.7% for One Piece and 64.4% for Attack on Titan. All of this played a key role in propelling the anime to the top spot.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 aired from July 6 to Dec 28, 2023. The season ran for two continuous cours and adapted the manga’s Hidden Inventory / Premature Death and Shibuya Incident storyarcs.

More about Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It has been serialized in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump since March 2018, with its chapters collected in 26 tankōbon volumes as of April 2024.

The story follows high school student Yuji Itadori as he joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna, of whom Yuji becomes the host. Jujutsu Kaisen is a sequel to Akutami's Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, serialized in Shueisha's Jump Giga from April to July 2017, later collected in a tankōbon volume, retroactively titled as Jujutsu Kaisen 0, in December 2018.

Jujutsu Kaisen is licensed for English-language release in North America by Viz Media, which has published the manga in print since December 2019. Shueisha publishes the series in English on the Manga Plus online platform. Two novels, written by Ballad Kitaguni, were published in May 2019 and January 2020, respectively.

A 24-episode anime television series adaptation produced by MAPPA, aired on MBS from October 2020 to March 2021; a second season aired from July to December 2023. A sequel covering the Culling Game arc has been announced. The anime is licensed by Crunchyroll for streaming outside of Asia, which premiered an English dub in November 2020. The anime's original soundtrack was released in April 2021.

By January 2024, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga had over 90 million copies in circulation, including related novels, digital versions, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time.

