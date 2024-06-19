The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Was A Human Episode 1: Release Date, Expected Plot And More

Isekai fans are in for a treat as the upcoming release of The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army anime closes in. With its compelling storyline featuring a human commander hiding his identity from the demons, who has inherited magic and now battles against other humans, Ike’s story is definitely not one to miss! Here’s everything you need to know about The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Was A Human Episode 1, from release deets to the expected plot and more.

What is The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army about?

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army Was a Human is an upcoming anime set adapted from Ryousuke Hata’s novel and manga series of the same name. The storyline follows the character Ike, a Japanese boy reborn in another world and now known as the ‘Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army.’

Ike's exceptional magical abilities allow him to single-handedly conquer fortresses, earning him a fearsome reputation among both enemies and allies. Even though he is revered as a monster due to his overwhelming power, Ike harbors a secret that he cannot reveal to his fellow demons: he is a human.

The series will shadow Ike’s journey as he hides his true identity, all while striving for coexistence between humans and demons, making The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army Was a Human a rather unique dark fantasy anime.

The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 1: Release date and streaming details

The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Was A Human Episode 1 is scheduled for release on July 3 at 10:00 pm JST on Tokyo MX. Subsequent premieres are scheduled for BS Asahi on July 5 and AT-X on July 7.

Before its July 3 release, the ABEMA channel will be broadcasting the anime starting June 26 at 10:30 pm JST. Crunchyroll has also licensed the series. We will be sure to update this section with more information as it releases.

Expected plot of The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 1

According to the anime’s official site, The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 1 will either be titled ‘Ike, Commander Of the Undying Brigade’ or ‘Undying Brigade Commander Ike,’ depending on the translation.

The episode will be an introduction to the character Ike, who is the commander of the Undying Brigade in the Demon Lord's army. After conquering a supposedly impregnable trading city in just one week, viewers will also get background information about the character and how he came to be in his current circumstances.

As the grandson of the esteemed Archmage Rombelk, Ike commands respect among many demons. However, Ike, originally a human from modern-day Japan, has been hiding the fact that he is a human to avoid the wrath of the Demon King.

The above tweet from the anime's official Twitter/X page roughly translates to:

“◢◤ Second PV Released ◢◤

TV anime "The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army Was a Human" Sequential broadcasts start from July 3 (Wednesday) on TOKYO MX, BS Asahi, and AT-X! Exclusive early streaming on ABEMA from June 26 (Wednesday) at 22:30 JST!”

We will meet other characters as well, such as Satie, Ike’s maid, and Cefiro, the commander of the 7th Corps and Ike’s superior. As with other classic isekai anime, The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Episode 1 will also entail an introduction to the world’s mechanics and the main character’s strengths.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the ‘The Strongest Magician In The Demon Lord's Army Was A Human’ anime.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

