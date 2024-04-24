Vampire Dormitory Episode 4: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The 3rd episode of Vampire Dormitory showed us Mito, Ruka, and some of their friends going camping together. Ruka also became jealous of Mito and Ren’s growing closeness and seems to have feelings for Ruka even though their relationship is supposed to be transactional.

From the looks of it, Mito is now caught between Ruka and Ren, none of whom know that she is actually a girl but are getting closer to her nonetheless. The plot seems to be progressing pretty quickly and Mito might be on her way to find herself caught between the two boys.

Vampire Dormitory episode 4 release date, streaming details, and more

The 4th episode of the Vampire Dormitory anime is set to come out 28th April, 2024, Sunday, at 11:30 p.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will be available in other countries at different times. In Japan, the episode will air on channels like Tokyo-MX, and AT-X. However, international fans will have to stream the episode on Crunchyroll which will be available on the platform about half an hour after its initial Japanese release, along with subtitles.

The title of Vampire Dormitory episode 4 has not been revealed yet. However, we can expect to see more Ruka and Mito shenanigans in the next episode and Ruka might fall for her even more during their interactions as he starts to notice more of her feminine traits. We might also see some more Ren and Mito moments as the other boy also seems really interested in her. Moreover, Mito might confront Ruka about the time in the tent when it tried to get too close to her, which will be an interesting interaction. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Vampire Dormitory episode 3 recap

Vampire Dormitory episode 3 was titled Pretty Boy Stays Over. The episode begins with Juri and Takara asking Mito if she wants to go on a camping trip. Excited to spend time with her new friends, she asked Ruka for permission to go. But Ruka got shy and said that he will come along with them as well. They reached the campsite the next day and started to enjoy their surroundings.

But when Ruka sees that Ren has also coincidentally set up camp right beside their campsite, he gets jealous. He pushed Minto into the water to prove how close they are and after playing together for a while, he blushed again looking at her. Mito then ran away from him to change her clothes. Later, everyone takes a bath at the hot springs and Mito goes last to avoid her secret being out. However, she runs into Ren there and tries to hide the fact that she is a girl. They have a conversation but she faints right after leaving the springs as she was soaking for too long.

Ren then carried an unconscious Mito to her tent, where he also confronted Ruka for his actions. But Ruka carried Mito inside the tent and was really entranced by her and tried to get close to her. However, he then remembered his vow to get so close to anybody other than his destined partner. Later, Komori came to Ruka to say that he should be wary of his actions.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga updates.

ALSO READ: Is The Most Notorious 'Talker' Runs The World's Greatest Clan Getting Anime Adaptation? Here's What We Know