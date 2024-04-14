Is Vinland Saga Manga Coming To An End? Here's What Creator Had To Say

Makoto Yukimura, the author of the manga series Vinland Saga, announced on April 13, 2024, that the series is nearing its final chapter and may be nearing its end. The manga series, which began serialization in 2005 and has been adapted into an anime, has 27 volumes in serialization. The anime was animated by Wit Studio and Studio MAPPA.

Vinland Saga has come to an end

Makoto Yukimura announced in a tweet that his influential work, Vinland Saga is nearing its final chapter, despite being slow in writing. He emphasized that his work would eventually reach its conclusion, and now that day may be near.

Makoto Yukimura is the author of the Vinland Saga manga series, which has four arcs. The first two arcs have been adapted into anime, with the first season being animated by Wit Studio and the second season by MAPPA. The series' final arc, the Vinland arc, is the 4th arc, with its 167th chapter, marking the end of the manga series.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: THIS Is How Yuji Can Surpass Both Gojo And Sukuna; EXPLAINED

Last month, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards took place in Japan, and the Vinland Saga anime series was also nominated in some categories. Makoto Yukimura attended the awards as the awards' officials invited him.Unfortunately, Makoto Yukimura's magnum opus wasn't crowned with any accolades. However, the author still enjoyed the awards and shared his bright opinion on Twitter.

He praised every member of the production team of his work's anime adaptation and shared a fanboy moment with fans, stating how excited he was to see YOASOBI and some famous directors.However, the series' fans also didn't fancy this loss and stated that such a masterpiece doesn't need such recognition. The climax of the series was announced a month later, and fans could see the series achieve its peak, which it failed to reach during the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

More about Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga is published by Kodansha, and was first serialized in the boys-targeted manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Magazine before moving to the monthly manga magazine Monthly Afternoon, aimed at young adult men. As of June 2023, its chapters have been collected in 27 tankōbon volumes. Vinland Saga has been licensed for English-language publication by Kodansha USA.

The story is a dramatization of the story of Thorfinn Karlsefni and his expedition to find Vinland, with the majority of the story covering his fictional counterpart's transition from a bloodthirsty, revenge-filled teenager into a pacifistic young man; juxtaposed against this is the rise to power of King Canute, the journey of his own counterpart directly contrasting with that of Thorfinn's.

Inspired by the King of Norway Olaf Tryggvason, Yukimura decided to write Vinland Saga as a story about slavery. Yukimura's editor was against the original idea of Thorfinn being a slave; so the character was changed to that of a Viking. The author agreed, as he wanted Thorfinn to come to understand the tragedy he causes as a Viking, in later parts of the narrative.

Yukimura's sensation during the Cold War and the September 11 attacks was projected on Thorfinn's character, who is traumatized by his actions as a warrior and thus decides to find Vinland in order to make a land where people from different races are able to live together peacefully.

By August 2022, Vinland Saga had over 7 million copies in circulation. The series won the Grand Prize of the 13th Japan Media Arts Festival in 2009 and the 36th Kodansha Manga Award for Best General Manga in 2012. A 24-episode anime television series adaptation, animated by Wit Studio, aired on NHK General TV from July to December 2019.

A second season, animated by MAPPA, premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 in January 2023. The manga has been critically acclaimed with praise given to the story, art, characters, themes and setting.

ALSO READ: Crunchyroll Amps Up The Anime Experience At Comic Con Mumbai