Wind Breaker Chapter 160: Release Date and Time, Countdown, and More

Wind Breaker Chapter 159 continues the exciting storyline as the characters of Furin High finally enjoy a moment of peace after intense battles. The chapter highlights the camaraderie and teamwork that helped them overcome their biggest challenge yet.

Chapter 159 of Wind Breaker, titled "Celebratory Toast," focused on a celebratory event held by Furin High after their victory over Noroshi, their biggest rival. The chapter began with first-year students preparing for the party, while Umemiya, a key character, took charge of welcoming everyone and thanking both Furin students and allied groups like Shishitoren, Roppoichiza, and Gravel for their support during the battle. As the party progressed, everyone celebrated the success of Furin High, enjoying food and good times together. Sakura, one of the key figures, had difficulty grilling meat skewers but was later helped by the Roppoichiza group.

A significant part of the chapter hinted at a potential new conflict as Tomiyama and Togame, two important characters, approached Sakura with something to discuss. While their conversation was not revealed in chapter 159, it’s speculated that Tomiyama’s message could involve the introduction of new rival gangs, indicating that Furin High's peaceful days may be short-lived.

As the story progresses, fans are eagerly awaiting to see how these new developments unfold and what impact they will have on the protagonists and their relationships with other groups. Chapter 160 may provide more insight into Tomiyama’s message and the possible future challenges that Furin High will face.

The upcoming chapter of Wind Breaker, chapter 160, is scheduled for release on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. Japanese Standard Time (JST). Fans can access it through Kodansha's K Manga website, which is currently available in the United States via its website and mobile application. However, readers outside the U.S. may need alternative methods to access the content legally. For those following free chapters, updates are released weekly on Mondays but are far behind the latest content.

In terms of international release times, Wind Breaker chapter 160 will be available on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, in various time zones. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) will see it at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) at 11:00 a.m., British Summer Time (BST) at 4:00 p.m., and Central European Summer Time (CEST) at 5:00 p.m. In India, it will be available at 8:30 p.m., and in the Philippines at 11:00 p.m. Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) will get the chapter on October 30, 2024, at 12:30 a.m.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

