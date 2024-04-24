World Trigger Chapter 241: Release Date, What to Expect, Where to Read & More to Know

Suwa's Squad will be taking center stage in the next outing. And along with this, the story will continue with the face-off between this squad and Wakamura's Squad 11. As the chapter lines up for its monthly release, here is all we know about the next one so far.

World Trigger Chapter 241: Release Date and Where to Read

The final release date for World Trigger Chapter 241 will be May 2, 2024, as per Viz Media. All the chapters of the manga will be available to read on Viz Media and Manga Plus' official platforms.

What to Expect Next?

The title of World Trigger Chapter 241 will be 'Away Mission Test Part 37.' This chapter is expected to bring out a big challenge for Wakamura's Squad 11. This is because they will be facing Suwa's Squad 7 next step of the way. And fans are already privy to the direction of this series, a lot of strategizing will be involved in the plot.

Even after winning a number of challenges, facing Suwa's squad might not be as easy for any of them. Thus, it will be interesting to see what their strategy will be in the next outing.

World Trigger Chapter 241: Previous Chapter Recap

The title of World Trigger Chapter 240 was 'The Away Mission Test: Part 36.' This chapter starts with Mai telling her teammates that she is hungry. However, it was evident that she had eaten only a while ago. But just as they have this conversation, Hayato Uno appears with a bag full of snacks.

The other side of the story takes a look at the Monitor Room. Here, Saeki and Kusakabe were arguing about monitoring duties. And so, Wakamura's Squad 11 was already making the decisions and preparing for the Special Battle Simulation Exercises, which were to be held against Kuruma and Kodera's squads.

The last act of the chapter takes a look at the results of this face-off. The team had a draw with Kuruma and a win against Kodera. And Match 3 was also a draw as Ninomiya's Squad 8 performed to the best of their abilities. With this, Suwa's Squad 7 will be the next to face this team. It will be interesting to see how the story turns from this point.

*The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

