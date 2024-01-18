Apink’s Eunji’s 59-year-old stalker who followed her for 3 years sentenced to probation, fined 100,000 KRW

Apink member Eunji’s stalker was sentenced by the Seoul District Court on January 18. The woman in her 50s, identified as Cho (59), faced charges under the law concerning the punishment of stalking crimes. The court sentenced her to one year in prison with an additional two-year probation period. In addition to the probation, Cho is required to pay a 100,000 KRW (approximately 75 USD) fine, engage in 120 hours of community service, and attend 40 hours of classes focused on preventing the recurrence of stalking crimes.

Eunji’s stalker started trailing her in 2020 – More details about case

In March 2020, Cho initiated her stalking of Jung Eunji by sending a package to Eunji's residence, along with the message, “Will you take me in as your maid and your cohabitation partner?” Following this, Cho trailed Eunji on a motorcycle to her hair and makeup shop two months later.

In both April and July 2021, Cho was discovered loitering near Jung Eunji's apartment. Despite receiving a stern warning from the police and promising Eunji's agency not to contact her, Cho persisted in harassing Eunji over the next five months through numerous Instagram DMs and Bubble messages.

In December 2021, Eunji, citing interference from individuals overly fixated on her, announced the suspension of her Bubble service. The Seoul Central District Court noted that “despite the significant mental and emotional distress inflicted on the victim, Cho remained unrepentant and refused to acknowledge her actions."

Advertisement

More about Jung Eunji

Jung Eun Ji, originally named Jung Hye Rim and born in Haeundae, Busan, is a versatile South Korean artist known for her roles as a singer, songwriter, actress, and voice actress. She gained prominence as a member of the South Korean girl group Apink, which made its debut in 2011 under the IST Entertainment label. Having successfully auditioned to be the main singer for Apink in November 2010, Jung Eun Ji entered the group without any prior professional training, undergoing a brief two-month training period with the ensemble.

Her acting journey commenced with her portrayal of the female lead in Reply 1997, a role that earned her accolades, including the 49th Baeksang Arts Award for Best New TV Actress. In April 2016, she expanded her artistic endeavors by debuting as a solo artist with the EP titled Dream. On February 14, 2022, Apink unveiled their fourth studio album, Horn, along with the lead single Dilemma. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Sang Yeob and Jung Eun Ji's Genius, Earth gets scrapped in pre-production stage? Team responds