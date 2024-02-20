Park Sung Hoon stars as mysterious investor in Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s upcoming K-drama Queen Of Tears

Park Sung Hoon will star as a talented investor in the upcoming K-drama Queen Of Tears, along with Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in the leading roles. The much-anticipated drama is already making headlines for its intricate plot and star-studded casting. Find out below about Park Sung Hoon’s engrossing character.

Park Sung Hoon stars as mysterious investor in new K-drama Queen of Tears

The Glory fame actor Park Sung Hoon is reported to take on the role of Yoon Eun Sung, a skilled investor, who is not only an expert on Mergers and Acquisitions, but also a former Wall Street analyst. He is renowned as a big player in the business world for his ability to predict the success or failure of his investments. He is most sought after by many large conglomerates. Upon his return to Korea from New York, everybody from the business landscape wants to befriend the famous Yoon Eun Sung. However, he chooses to invest in the Queens Group for some reason, raising major curiosity.

In his everyday life, he is a charming investor who often wins the hearts of his clients and consumers with his confident smile. But in his private life, when he is alone, his gaze turns cold. His expression becomes shrouded with mystery and nobody knows much about it, raising a big question, is Yoo Eun Sung living a life of truth or lie?

About Park Sung Hoon

Park Sung Hoon is a renowned face in the Korean television industry with many pivotal roles in dramas like The Glory, The Moon Embracing The Sun, Joseon Exorcist, and many other hit K-dramas. He is known for portraying characters with a balance of good and evil. His diverse approach to excelling in any role is bringing much expectation for the role of charming and mysterious Yoo Eun Sung. The true identity of the renowned investor will be a solid topic to look forward to in the Queen Of Tears.

About the upcoming K-drama Queen Of Tears

The upcoming rom-com drama will narrate a thrilling love story of a married couple Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo. Hong Hae In is the queen of department stores and the third-generation daughter of the large conglomerate Queens Group. On the other hand, Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group.

Against all odds, the chaebol daughter and the ordinary guy marry each other. But trouble arrives in their blissful life and they must struggle to maintain their happy marriage.

Hong Hae In will be portrayed by the Fight My Way fame Kim Ji Won. Her elegant looks from the drama’s stills have already wowed the viewers. Meanwhile, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay star Kim Soo Hyun, as Baek Hyun Woo is also serving a fitting look in the upcoming business romance drama.

Kwak Dong Yeon and Lee Joo Bin will also portray some important characters in this romantic comedy.

Check out below the images of Queen Of Tears, released by tvN.

Screenwriter Park Ji Eun, known for delivering many hit dramas like Crash Landing On You, My Love From The Star, and more has reportedly penned the script of Queen Of Tears. Meanwhile, Kim Hee Won known for Vincenzo, and Jang Young Woo known for Entourage have directed the upcoming drama Queen Of Tears.

One of the most-anticipated dramas of 2024, Queen Of Tears will premiere on March 9, at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST) on the tvN network and will be available to stream globally through Netflix.

