Are NewJeans' fans planning to send wreaths to HYBE on LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon's birthday? Know more

According to recent reports, NewJeans fans are planning to send wreaths to HYBE as a sign of protest. But their timing coincides with LE SSERAFIM member Kim Chaewon's birthday giving the movement a dark feel. Since the ADOR versus HYBE feud has been going on, NewJeans fans have expressed their displeasure multiple times as it affects the members mentally and professionally.

NewJeans' fans to send wreaths to HYBE?

As recent reports have suggested, NewJeans' fans who are in support of ADOR's Min Hee Jin will be taking part in a protest and sending HYBE condolence wreaths which are generally sent during funerals. But the timing of their planned protests coincides with HYBE label's girl group LE SSERAFIM's Kim Chaewon's birthday.

This plan has been met with differing views among the NewJeans fandom and Netizens. While some expressed that it is inappropriate to send a symbol of condolence on a day of a celebration, others argued that the protest has nothing to do with LE SSERAFIM so it should not matter.

What is the HYBE versus ADOR feud about?

HYBE and ADOR have been at a tug of war since earlier this year with new revelations being made each day. ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin faced serious accusations from the parent company HYBE and they also released an audit report that stated that the CEO was planning to leave the company. Along with that, shaman involvement, revealing artists' personal information, and many more accusations were made against her.

In response, Min Hee Jin also held a press conference in which she stated her side. Rumors as of April 28 suggest HYBE's chairman Bang Si Hyuk's involvement in a cult.

After this Min Hee Jin petitioned against the involvement of HYBE executives in the shareholder meeting which discussed her position in the company. She won the case and HYBE executives had to remain out of it.

In latest news, Min Hee Jin has filed a complaint against HYBE executives for defamation and accessing personal data illegally.

More about NewJeans

The five-membered group includes members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They made their debut in July 2022 with its hit Attention. Since then, they have released multiple hits like Hype Boy and Super Shy which went viral on the internet and amongst the public.

NewJeans achieved a significant feat at the Mnet Asia Music Awards as the rookie group took home two grand prizes, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year in 2023. Additionally, they also became the first girl group in 12 years to win the Artist of the Year.

Who is Kim Chaewon?

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music. The idol group debuted in May 2022 with their first EP Fearless. The EP sold multiple copies during its pre-release and sold a whopping 175,000 copies on the day of its release. Previously Kin Ga Ram was the sixth member of the group but later departed from the group.

Kim Chaewon along with fellow members Sakura and Huh Yujin participated in the Producer 48. Born in 2000, the idol is the eldest in the group. She finished at the 10th position and also made her debut with Iz*One. Their first album was EP Color*Iz and its lead single La Vie en Rose.

