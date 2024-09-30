BTS' SUGA DUI Case 10 Key Moments: From wrong CCTV footage, police station photoline to 15 million KRW fine

From making headlines with drunk driving an electric scooter to being fined 15 million KRW for it, BTS’ SUGA was embroiled in a DUI controversy for the last few weeks that made headlines. Since the case has been closed now, let’s have a walkthrough and break down the key moments that played vital roles in unfolding the investigation.

1. BTS’ SUGA’s DUI case first hits the headlines

On August 7, reports emerged publishing BTS’ SUGA’s DUI case. It was reported that on the night of August 6, the K-pop idol was returning home in an electric scooter and after taking a sharp turn, he fell in front of his studio apartment in Hannam-dong. A nearby patrolling officer reportedly came to assist him and noticed the trace of alcohol in his smell. A breathalyzer test was conducted on him shortly and then he was taken to the local police station. After an initial statement, the rapper was escorted back home the same night.

2. BIGHIT MUSIC and SUGA release first response

After the reports made headlines, BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC issued an official apology, admitting the incident. However, in their statement, the agency mentioned that SUGA was riding an electric kickboard, while wearing a helmet. He traveled for 500 meters before falling due to a sharp turn. They further emphasized that, the rapper didn;t cause any harm to the property.

SUGA also took to his Weverse, admitting his mistake. He mentioned that he was unaware of traffic laws prohibiting drunk driving an electric kickboard.

3. Military Manpower Association responds

Amid the chaos, there was much intrigue about SUGA’s fate in the military since he had been serving his enlistment. However, fans worry about rest, the Military Manpower Association clarified that social service workers have to face disciplinary action in such cases only if happens during their duty hours. Since the BTS member’s incident happened after his working hours, he would not be held responsible for it.

4. Electric scooter or kickboard? CCTV footage causes stress

From the beginning, there was much confusion about whether SUGA was riding an electric scooter or a kickboard. Although BIGHIT MUSIC mentioned the latter if it was a scooter, the K-pop idol had to be subjected to the same Road Traffic Act as other vehicles.

Amid the flurry, JTBC Newsroom first aired a CCTV footage on August 7. It showed a man claimed to be SUGA riding an electric scooter reportedly at a maximum speed of 30 Km/hr. This marked a pivotal moment since this could have resulted in higher fines and even imprisonment according to Road Traffic laws in South Korea.

5. Reports about SUGA’s blood alcohol content escalate the case

An initial report on August 7 mentioned that his blood alcohol content in the breathalyzer test revealed a result greater than 0.08%, which means his driver's license had been revoked. However it caused controversy since in his earliest statement to the police, he talked about knee pain due to the fall and that he “only driven for a short distance after having a glass of beer”.

Two days later on August 9, DongA Ilbo exclusively reported that his blood alcohol content at the time was allegedly 0.227%, which is at least seven times higher than the legal limit in South Korea. However, Yongsan Police Station who was handling the case never confirmed it.

6. Actual CCTV footage for SUGA’s DUI comes to light

On August 14, Donga Ilbo aired a CCTV clip from the place of the incident and BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed the man in the footage to be SUGA. In the clip, the rapper was seen riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk at minimal speed, wearing a helmet. After he fell in front of his apartment complex, police picked up his helmet and came to assist him.

With this, JTBC Newsroom, who aired the wrong footage faces intense criticism from the netizens. They later admitted the mistake and apologized for the same. Reportedly, KCSC considered penalties for the broadcasting channel’s ‘careless’ actions.

Meanwhile, this marked a major breakthrough in his ongoing DUI case, as the real CCTV footage confirmed many of his statements including the distance he traveled.

7. SUGA attends police questioning and apologies to the public

On August 23, SUGA was summoned by Yongsan Police Station for further questioning. Before heading into the precinct, he faced the reporters and bowed twice. He admitted his mistake and apologized to the fans for the situation. Reportedly, the questioning lasted about three hours. The BTS member was accompanied by a reputable lawyer, known for handling many high-profile cases.

8. Yongsan Police Station hands over SUGA’s DUI case to prosecution

On August 30, It was reported that Yongsan Police Station had concluded the investigation for SUGA’s drunk driving case and it was forwarded to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors' Office without detention around 2:00 PM KST that day.

9. BTS SUGA fined without trial

The month-long case received a massive breakthrough on September 10. According to the reports, the rapper had been fined under the Road Traffic Act on charges of driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol. The same was concluded through a summary indictment, a legal process where the court imposes penalties based on a written document, without going to a former trial.

10. SUGA reportedly fined 15 million KRW

In a follow-up report on September 11, it was reported that the Seoul Western District Court sentenced SUGA to a fine of 15 million KRW. With this, the intense DUI case came to an end. Later the same was confirmed.

